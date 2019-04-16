HOUSTON, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranking and resource site, MBA Central (https://www.mbacentral.org/) published a new ranking list of the Top No-GMAT Online MBA programs (https://www.mbacentral.org/top/best-no-gmat-online-mba/).

Starting with a list of almost 550 U.S. Online MBA programs, MBA Central found the degree programs that offered automatic GMAT waivers or no GMAT requirements during the application process. To find the top MBA programs from this list, we gathered data from each MBA website, the leading online MBA ranking systems, accrediting agencies, and the National Center for Education Statistics. Each school was then ranked upon their affordability, quality of classes, and support services for online students.

Topping this list is the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's College of Business in Lincoln, Nebraska. In second place is Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide's College of Business in Daytona Beach, Florida, followed by the University of Massachusetts Lowell's Robert J. Manning School of Business in Lowell, Massachusetts in third place.

Other schools included in the ranking include (alphabetically ordered):

Auburn University Raymond J. Harbert College of Business -- Auburn, Alabama

Cameron University School of Graduate and Professional Studies -- Lawton, Oklahoma

Carson-Newman University Adult and Graduate Studies -- Jefferson City, Tennessee

Central Michigan University College of Business Administration -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan

City University of Seattle School of Management -- Seattle, Washington

Clarion University College of Business Administration and Information Sciences -- Clarion, Pennsylvania

Colorado State University College of Business -- Fort Collins, Colorado

DeSales University Division of Business -- Center Valley, Pennsylvania

East Carolina University College of Business -- Greenville, North Carolina

Frostburg State University College of Business -- Frostburg, Maryland

James Madison University College of Business -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Kettering University School of Management -- Flint, Michigan

Lehigh University College of Business and Economics -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Marist College School of Management -- Poughkeepsie, New York

National University School of Business and Management -- La Jolla, California

North Carolina State University Poole College of Management -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Regent University School of Business & Leadership -- Virginia Beach, Virginia

Texas A&M International University A. R. Sanchez, Jr. School of Business -- Laredo, Texas

Texas A&M University-Commerce College of Business -- Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M University-Kingsville College of Business Administration -- Kingsville, Texas

University of Alaska Fairbanks School of Management -- Fairbanks, Alaska

University of Maine Business School -- Orono, Maine

University of Scranton Arthur J. Kania School of Management -- Scranton, Pennsylvania

University of South Dakota Beacom School of Business -- Vermillion, South Dakota

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Business and Economics -- Whitewater, Wisconsin

West Chester University of Pennsylvania College of Business and Public Management -- West Chester, Pennsylvania

Western Kentucky University Gordon Ford College of Business -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

"Just how there are many ways to find the right fit in an online MBA program, many business schools are acknowledging that there are many ways to find the right fit in an online MBA student," explains Tammie Cagle, Editor of MBA Central. The GMAT was initially conceived to be the best benchmark to find those with the most potential to be a good MBA student. But some business schools are starting to change the process to be a bit more holistic, and allow other attributes and accomplishments to show a student's affinity for an MBA. Some schools will grant automatic waivers based upon different degrees a student may hold, professional experience, or previous GPA s. But just because a school might waive the GMAT requirement, doesn't mean that they take the application process less seriously. These programs still offer the same rigorous programs of study. They raise the bar in accessibility and allow students to start their path in an MBA instead of spending time preparing for the GMAT test.

MBA Central is an editorially unique b-school ranking and resource site. As higher education researchers and businessmen and women ourselves, we strive to provide rankings and insights into selecting a business school and pursuing your career.

Contact:

Tammie Cagle - Editor

MBA Central

212588@email4pr.com

425-440-0619

SOURCE MBA Central

Related Links

https://www.mbacentral.org

