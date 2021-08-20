PITTSBURGH, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of people retiring spiked in 2020, increasing over 33 percent in the last decade, growing from approximately 34 million in 2010 to over 46 million in 2020, according to Statista.com.

Many successful people are heading into retirement with little or waning confidence.

Top North American Advisors Share Keys to Retire Well in the New Book, “Retire Like A Shark”

USA Today reports, "Only 13% of Americans with at least $1 million of investable assets feel wealthy… The fear of running out of money in retirement and their reliance on their own savings – rather than Social Security and employer-funded pensions during their golden years – make it harder for even well-positioned Americans to feel financially wealthy…"

There are no easy answers to retire in today's world filled with uncertainty and challenges never before faced by retirees.

Yet, there are tried and true keys, methods, and tips to increase your ability to retire with confidence. That's the idea behind the newest book, "Retire Like A Shark," from Kevin Harrington and Scott Keffer. They have assembled an all-star cast of wealth, financial, investment and business advisors from across North America to write a chapter on the keys to retire with confidence, security and joy.

"After a lifetime of hard work, it's a surprise that so many successful business owners, professionals and independent women miss the chance to fully enjoy their savings in retirement," says business growth coach Scott Keffer.

Kevin Harrington, a best-selling author and original Shark on ABC TV's Shark Tank, and Scott Keffer, a best-selling author and business growth coach, along with their co-authors – Doug Bauerband; Scott Bokenfohr, FA: Jeff Busbee, CFP®: Joseph Catanzarite, CFP®: Brad Champlin & Amanda Williams; Sophie Cook; Rey Cruz, CFP®; Chad Disbennett, CFP®; Marc Goldstein, RICP, AIF®; Dan Hagler, CFP®, AEP; Steve Haroldson, MA Ed. & Austin Myers; Dan Hill, CFP®, AIF®; Steven Kamen, NSSA; Bruce Kaserman, NSSA; John Krajnik; Stephen Landersman, CFP®; Gregg MacInnis, Certified Kingdom Advisor®; Greg McGee, Sr. & Ryan Moore, CFF, CEP, AFEA; Kristin McLaughlin, CFP®; Dennis Mojares; David Muela; Michael Nash; Jason Provost, CFP®; Ken Reeves, CFP®; Randy Reid; Cliff Robello, CFP®, ChFC; Randy Russell; Bill Ryon, AIF®; Sal Salvo & Michael MacDougal; Brian Stein, CFP®; Alec Tuckman, AIF®, CRC®; Eamon Walsh; John Westerman, CFP®; Pete Wittman – each contributed an original chapter to the book.

Readers will discover tax, financial, and investment keys, methods and tips, along with an opportunity for additional retirement resources, from over 30 leading authorities.

Besides gaining fame on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington is the creator of the As Seen on TV brand, a co-founding board member of the Entrepreneur's Organization. His behind-the-scenes work in business ventures has produced well over $5 billion in global sales, the launch of more than 500 products, and the making of dozens of millionaires. Twenty of his companies have each topped $100 million in revenue.

Scott Keffer, CEO of Scott Keffer International, is an international business growth coach, best-selling author, and keynote speaker. As an authority on business growth and marketing, Keffer has been interviewed on radio and TV and has spoken at most major financial industry conferences. Keffer, known as The Million Dollar Mentor®, has been called an "industry transformer" for his innovative systems and processes. Through his speaking engagements, training, and coaching, Keffer has trained tens of thousands of financial advisors from across the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

The book is scheduled to arrive on bookstore shelves in the second quarter of 2022.

