Top NVIDIA & Roku TV Streaming Player Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Early NVIDIA SHIELD & Roku TV, Ultra & Streaming Stick Sales Reviewed by Saver Trends
Nov 18, 2019, 06:20 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saver Trends share the best early Roku & NVIDIA TV streaming player Black Friday deals of 2019, including Black Friday savings on NVIDIA SHIELD & Roku Streaming Stick+, Ultra, & Express media streaming players.
BOSTON--What are the top Black Friday Roku & NVIDIA streaming player deals for 2019? Deals experts at Saver Trends have compared early savings on Roku Ultra, Steaming Stick+, Express and NVIDIA SHIELD TV streaming player and are listing the best live deals below.
Best Roku & TV Streaming deals:
- Save up to 28% on Roku TVs & streaming media players at Amazon - check live prices on the Roku Ultra, Streaming Stick Plus, Premiere, Express & TCL Roku TVs
- Save on NVIDIA Shield streaming media players at Amazon - check deals on the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro, Gaming Edition, Smart Home Edition & Portable models
- Save up to $300 on Roku TVs at Amazon - Roku offers access to 500,000+ movies and TV shows
- Save 50% on the TCL 55 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV at Amazon
- Save on the Roku Ultra streaming media player at Amazon - the Roku Ultra can stream 4K, HDR & HD videos with DTS, Dolby & Dolby ATMOS audio
- Save on Roku TVs & streaming sticks at Walmart - including highly rated 28 inch to 75 inch Smart LED TVs and wireless players
- Save up to 25% on Roku streaming media players at Roku.com - check deals on the Roku Ultra, Roku Streaming Stick+ & Roku Express
Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Roku is the pioneer when it comes to online streaming on TV. Roku means sixth in Japanese, the sixth company that Roku founder Anthony Wood started. Now, the company is creating streaming devices like the Roku Streaming Stick and the Roku Stick Plus. Aside from sticks, Roku has also created the Roku Ultra, a streaming player, which is comparable to the NVIDIA SHIELD, a similar product with a higher price point.
Why did people start calling Black Friday 'Black Friday'? Traditionally, Black Friday was so-named for the chaotic flurry of activity during the Thanksgiving holidays. Large volumes of shoppers would hurry to retail stores to take advantage of the discounts being offered, often resulting in accidents and injury.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Saver Trends
Share this article