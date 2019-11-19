Top NYC-based Interior Designers Select Bungalow 5 for Holiday House NYC 2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season Bungalow 5 is a proud sponsor of Holiday House NYC 2019. Holiday House brings together influential interior designers and luxury brands to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. As a sponsor, Bungalow 5 worked with top interior designers to provide product to the 2019 showhouse, a NYC townhouse at 125 East 65th Street.

Notable participating design firms include Bennett Leifer Interiors, Bjorn Bjornsson Interior Design and Jasmine Lam Interior Design + Architecture, Iris Dankner, Hilary Matt Interiors, and more. Additional sponsors include Benjamin Moore, Jimmy Choo, Julian Chichester, Walker Zanger and Hästens.

Five influential interior designers selected Bungalow 5 products to showcase in their spaces including Vanessa Deleon whose stunning Master Lounge features Bungalow 5's charming gold leafed Finch and Pieper statues as well as a whimsical Daphne Bowl. Hilary Matt Interiors dramatic Bedroom features Bungalow 5 mouth-blown handmade vases, which add to her chic aesthetic. Studio Neshama's Main Staircase features a new gray hair-on-hide stool, the Winston, which grounds the neutral and earthy space. Nicola Rosendorff Interior Design's 5th Floor Hallway features the striking Anderssen Chair along with an antique brass finish Albite floor lamp. The Wellness Room designed by Holiday House founder and interior designer, Iris Dankner, features a best-selling Bungalow 5 lacquered grasscloth etagere, the Camilla, perfect for storing yoga blocks, towels and essential oils.

Trade members can purchase directly via Bungalow 5's website. Consumers can purchase through Bungalow 5 eCommerce partners, including Perigold, Candelabra, and Clayton Gray.

The house is open through December 15th, 2019.

ABOUT BUNGALOW 5

PHILOSOPHY: Inspired by history, made for today, always reaching for the future. We have a passion for bringing a modern perspective to classic luxury.

MATERIAL & CRAFT: We collaborate with handpicked craftsmen from all corners of the world to create unique materials. Our pieces feature meticulous artisanry, whether hand-wrapped grasscloth furniture or hand-hammered metal accessories, every detail is considered.

QUALITY: From sketch to final product, we take pride in perfectionism. Many of our collections took years in the making. We strive to create glamorous home decor that lasts.

