Top NYC Health System Implements Clearstep's Digital Triage Solution to Help Elevate Patient Care

Clearstep's technology bolsters digital experience and access to health care at hospitals, including the Mount Sinai Health System, across the country

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearstep , a leader in patient-facing digital triage and artificial intelligence (AI) healthcare assistants, announces its collaboration with the Mount Sinai Health System to introduce an expanded range of digital tools to offer patients enhanced and improved access to care.

The strategic collaboration between Clearstep and Mount Sinai signifies a shared commitment to harnessing the power of technology to enhance patient outcomes, optimize resource utilization, and elevate the overall healthcare experience.

"Mount Sinai is committed to providing exceptional care that is timely and accessible; a seamless digital experience ensures that our patients take advantage of ongoing support and resources, proactively engage with their care team, and feel empowered to manage their health progress," said Kristin Myers, MPH, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System and Dean for Digital and Information Technology of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. "Our latest digital tools, including the self-triage system created with Clearstep, enhance our commitment to innovation and ability to provide equitable patient care and services."

Clearstep's digital triage offering is designed to provide swift and accurate assessments of patient conditions, enabling medical professionals to prioritize and address critical cases efficiently.

Key features and benefits of Clearstep's virtual triage technology include:

Real-time triage assessments: The platform utilizes advanced, clinically validated AI algorithms to conduct real-time assessments, ensuring patients receive the appropriate level of care promptly.

By streamlining the triage process, medical personnel can allocate resources more effectively, reducing wait times and enhancing overall hospital efficiency. Enhanced patient experience: Patients can access the virtual triage system from their homes, promoting convenience and reducing costly, unnecessary hospital visits.

"Advancing healthcare requires the foresight to see what solutions can make a difference, and that's the thesis that connects our work with the Mount Sinai team," said Adeel Malik, CEO and Co-founder at Clearstep. "Virtual triage technology is a powerful catalyst to transforming patient care and the care team experience. By leveraging the power of AI and data-driven insights, we are confident that Mount Sinai will continue to be a leader in advancing health for all people."

Both organizations are committed to ongoing collaboration, sharing best practices, and leveraging data insights to continuously enhance virtual triage capabilities.

"As we continue our mission to revolutionize healthcare through technologically advanced solutions that prioritize patient well-being, it's inspiring to see enterprise health systems like Mount Sinai continue to innovate the patient and care team experience in meaningful ways," said Bilal Naved, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder at Clearstep. "This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to driving positive change in the healthcare industry and reinforces our belief that the technology we create positively impacts people's lives."

