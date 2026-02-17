Top NYC Trial Lawyer Eric Subin Launches Subin LLP

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent trial attorney Eric Subin has announced the launch of the restructured law firm Subin LLP. The new firm continues the Subin family legacy of serving as top personal injury lawyers in New York for more than 70 years.

Managing all types of personal injury cases for clients throughout the New York metropolitan area, Subin has built a reputation for compassionate, effective representation of those adversely affected by vehicle and construction accidents, police violence and excessive force, and other tortious claims. His extensive courtroom experience differentiates Subin's practice from most of the personal injury bar. He has recovered more than $200 million in substantial settlements and awards on behalf of his clients, firmly establishing him as one of New York's top civil trial attorneys.

As the head of the new firm, Subin will continue his focus on representing workers and their families in civil rights, premise liability and negligence and wrongful death cases.

The launch of the new firm follows the dissolution of Subin Associates last year. Subin's grandfather Bert Subin launched Subin Associates in 1954, and his uncle Herbert, at the helm since 1991, contributed significantly to its success. Eric Subin worked at the firm for more than a decade and has acquired the highest value cases representing the most catastrophically injured plaintiffs from the former firm, as well as the intellectual property.

"My grandfather and uncle instilled in me a strong sense of fighting for justice for all New Yorkers, especially those whose first interaction with an attorney follows an injury or loss," Subin said. "I'm proud to maintain our family legacy and lead our team with a robust and personalized approach to protecting those who have suffered harm through the negligence of others."

About Subin LLP

Founded by Eric Subin, Subin LLP is a personal injury firm representing victims of negligence, including vehicle and construction accidents, police and prison violence and other tortious claims. The firm carries a family legacy which began with Bert Subin, who founded Subin Associates in 1954, and leadership by Herbert Subin for 35 years. Subin LLP lawyers continue to be at the forefront of helping New Yorkers recover substantial awards and settlements. Visit us at Subin.com.

