Top of Mind Launches Mortgage Marketing University to Help Mortgage Professionals Hone Their Marketing Abilities

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, today announced the launch of Mortgage Marketing University (MMU) , a free program designed to help mortgage professionals take their marketing skills to the next level.

MMU's online curriculum features 15 courses covering a variety of topics, from how to build a lead-gen strategy to creating compliant content across multiple channels. Each course is designed to be completed in a single sitting, and students can earn a certificate of completion for each course by passing a multiple-choice assessment quiz.

According to CEO Bill Hayes, Top of Mind plans to expand the MMU curriculum over time. For now, course offerings include:

101-level courses

Mortgage CRM

Mortgage Landing Pages

Mortgage Lead Generation

201-level courses

Mortgage Email Marketing

Mortgage Social Media Marketing

Mortgage Marketing Content

Mortgage Marketing Flyers

301-level courses

Mortgage Marketing Plan

Mortgage Marketing Compliance

Mortgage Pipeline Management

Mortgage Loan Origination Systems

Mortgage Product Pricing Engines

Retail Mortgage Marketing

Wholesale Mortgage Marketing

Consumer Direct Mortgage Marketing

Mortgage Cross-Selling

"Mortgage Marketing University introduces key concepts of mortgage marketing. Experienced practitioners can use MMU to test their knowledge, while mortgage executives and loan originators will benefit from a better understanding of how mortgage marketing works," said Hayes. "Our goal with MMU is simple; we want to help mortgage professionals grow their careers and their businesses."

About Top of Mind Networks:

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks ( https://www.topofmind.com ) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry's most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind's SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, "set it and forget it" workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals are able to effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.

