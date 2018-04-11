Top Performing E-commerce Beauty Items Revealed by Amalgam, Kline's New Digital Tool

Top 10 Beauty and Personal Care Items, February 2018

Garnier Sleek & Shine Intensely Smooth Leave-In Conditioning Cream, 10.2 oz Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm 4-Pack Ulta Eyeshadow Single Redken Color Extend Conditioner, 8.5 oz Philosophy Amazing Grace Perfumed Shampoo, Bath & Shower Gel, 16 oz It's a 10 Miracle Leave In Plus Keratin, 4 oz Urban Decay Eyeshadow Single IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream, 2 oz AmazingCosmetics AmazingConcealer Urban Decay Anti-Aging Eyeshadow Primer Potion

Amalgam shows that things can change quickly in the digital world, especially in the makeup category. Some items reside at the top for months while others come and go quickly. For instance, Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-on Eye Pencil dropped from a #1 rank in makeup in January to #257 in February. Meanwhile, its Eyeshadow Single and Anti-Aging Eyeshadow Primer Potion jumped from the positions of #293 and #78 in makeup in January to #3 and #5, respectively, in February. Along with items from major brands that are present at the top of the charts across all categories, many indie brands, such as Anastasia Beverly Hills, or lesser-known brands, including AmazingCosmetics, which landed in the top 10 in February, appear at the top.

The appearance and movement of new products and brands can be now closely watched with Amalgam. For example, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, launched in Q4 of 2017, had three of its products among the top 500 makeup items by the end of 2017. The brand continues to climb the charts, with its current top-ranked item, Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, jumping more than 500 spots each month since its debut to land in the top 25 in the lip makeup category in February.

Top 10 Lip Makeup Items, February 2018

Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm 4-Pack Ulta Butter Balm Lip Gloss Maybelline New York Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Matte Lipstick Burt's Bees Lip Shimmer NYX Cosmetics Soft Matte Lip Cream Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm Natural Mint & Shea Butter SPF 25, 0.25 oz FRESH Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15 J.Cat Beauty Roll It Up Auto Lip Liner, All 12 Colors Kat Von D Everlasting Lip Liner

We can also observe product trends as they emerge, which is critical, especially in skin care where ingredient stories and new formats continually change the product landscape. For instance, gel formats increased in popularity, as seen with the success of Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel, Toyo Natural Aqua Gel Cure, Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel, and Hada Labo Tokyo Skin Plumping Gel Cream. Micellar water and cleansing wipes also remain prevalent.

Top 10 Facial Skin Care Items, February 2018

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream, 2 oz Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1, 13.5 oz Ole Henriksen Transforming Walnut Scrub, 3 oz Simple Facial Wipes Micellar, 25 count Differin Gel, 0.5 oz Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel, 1.7 oz St. Ives Blemish Control Apricot Scrub, 6 oz NeedCrystals Microdermabrasion Crystals, 8 oz Clinique Take the Day Off Makeup Remover, 4.2 oz Burt's Bees Facial Cleansing Towelettes, Cucumber and Sage, 30 count

"Kline has closely watched the changing trends and brand performances in the beauty market for nearly 60 years," comments Carrie Mellage, Vice President of Kline's Consumer Products practice. "As technology enabled the evolution of the business and channels, this same technology allows us to uncover emerging nuances in the market and see the fresh, often unknown brands and trends bubble up to the top. It confirms that digital is an equal-opportunity playing field where any brand can win, if they play their cards right and maintain relevancy."

With e-commerce successfully gaining a foothold in the beauty industry, all brands now have the potential to directly reach their target customers without the restraints of brick-and-mortar stores and quickly climb to the top, as evidenced by the meteoric rise of brands like Huda Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics, and KKW Beauty, which reached the sales volume of leading industry stalwarts in a matter of months.

