Top pest control, lawn, and arbor software provider ServicePro joins ServiceTitan family

ServicePro will continue to help its customers meet their goals as part of the ServiceTitan family of companies. ServiceTitan's investment ensures improved ROI for ServicePro users with a heightened focus on live support, dedicated account management, and improved product experience.

"Existing ServicePro customers can expect to see benefits immediately as we take our solutions and support to a new level," said ServicePro CEO Andy Deering. "They'll enjoy enhanced engagement with the ServicePro team, with new resources targeted to continue driving their success."

Andy Deering and Kim O'Connor, CIO, will still lead ServicePro as a subsidiary to ServiceTitan and ensure continuity of service and roll out future ServSuite releases for customers. Deering, O'Connor, and designated ServicePro support teams are excited to accelerate their suite of solutions for customers with this new partnership with ServiceTitan.

"We're continuously looking to build partnerships that help us deliver premium, vertical-specific solutions to professionals facing evolving challenges in the field service industry," said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. "Bringing ServicePro into the ServiceTitan family of brands will support our continued growth and help ServicePro users reach success, while also inspiring us to innovate and develop new solutions that transform the trades."

About ServicePro

ServicePro™ is a family-owned Pest Control, Lawn Care, and Arbor Care software business with more than 25 years of experience in the industry. We created ServSuite™, an enterprise, cloud-based software solution designed with the needs of the field service industry in mind. ServSuite™ automates everyday tasks such as scheduling, routing, reporting, and much more to help our customers manage their businesses in the most efficient way possible. Trusted by companies of all sizes, ServSuite™ currently has over 50,000 users worldwide. As an innovative company, we aim to meet the changing needs of Pest Control, Lawn Care, and Arbor care businesses in the USA and around the world. Visit https://www.servicepro.com/ .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. The company's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and ICONIQ Capital. By bringing a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by technology, ServiceTitan makes a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/ .

