Top Pharmaceutical Companies and CROs Rely on Vivalink for Real- World Patient Data in Decentralized Clinical Trials

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to limitations necessitated by COVID-19, clinical trials have undergone a transformation. In tandem with telemedicine, decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) are gaining traction and, today, they are at the forefront of nearly every research-related conversation. Vivalink , a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, today announces its enhanced Biometrics Data Platform as a turnkey service to capture, process and analyze real world patient physiology data for DCTs. The service includes a comprehensive set of medical wearables to automatically capture various types of human vitals, automated data management capabilities to ensure patient data integrity for DCT implementations, FDA-cleared data analytics, as well as seamless data integration with CTMS. In addition, Vivalink offers logistical services such as the provisioning of devices and direct shipments to sites worldwide.

"With a full set of sensors, data infrastructure, and AI analytics, Vivalink's solution enables us to integrate wearable data into the overall study and harmonize it to present strong regulatory cases on behalf of our Sponsors," said Mehdi Adineh, VP of Core Laboratories at Medpace.

Vivalink's recent survey revealed that nearly half (44 percent) of pharma, biotech, and clinical research professionals have already adopted RPM for DCTs, or have plans to within the next 12 months. Sixty-five percent of respondents noted concerns related to the pandemic as their primary driver for using RPM technology.

"Vivalink automates every aspect of remote patient data collection, transmission, management, and integration on behalf of the trial sponsors, making it easy for the clinical research team to focus on uncovering critical insights that impact drug development," said Jiang Li, CEO of Vivalink. "Our global regulatory compliance, and experience as a leader in providing an open physiological data platform for more than one hundred virtual healthcare customers puts us in a unique position to facilitate the technical and qualitative aspects of dealing with data capture and processing in real world environments."

Vivalink is working with eight of the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca, Lilly, and Pfizer, and collaborating with seven of the world's top 10 CROs, including LabCorp, Medpace, and Parexel. The company is also working with top research institutions such as the University of California at San Francisco, Stanford, Emory, Case Western, Oxford and Cardiff University to conduct decentralized clinical trials.

Examples of clinical studies Vivalink has supported include:

Pulmonary hypertension six minute walk test

Neurological drug safety measurements

Heart failure observational studies

Biomarkers of early atrial fibrillation

Impact of stress on depression

Vivalink's Biometric Data Platform has been serving more than 100 healthcare application partners and customers in 25 countries with a Platform as a Service business model. For more information on Vivalink's full line of medical wearables and data services visit: https://www.vivalink.com/ .

About Vivalink

Vivalink is a provider of digital healthcare solutions for remote patient monitoring. We leverage unique physiology-optimized medical wearable sensors and data services to enable a deeper and more clinical relationship between provider and patient.

