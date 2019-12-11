Top plumbing tips to create a safer multigenerational Tacoma home

Harts Services recommends making the following updates when transitioning to a multigenerational living style:

Install a new toilet: A standard ADA toilet is a more aesthetically pleasing option than a raised toilet seat. This toilet style is great for family members with limited mobility. Individuals with arthritis or that have had hip or knee replacements will greatly benefit from this upgrade. Be mindful of the water heater temperature: It's important to check the water temperature before placing young children in the bath. To take further precautions against scalding, lower the water heater temperature to 120 degrees Fahrenheit. This can help reduce the monthly energy bill as well. Add cabinet locks: Cleaning products and medication stored inside easily reachable bathroom and kitchen cabinets can pose a hazard to children. It's a good idea to install cabinet locks to keep children safe from harmful substances. Consider grab bars: Installing grab bars by the bath and toilet can provide extra assistance for relatives that require mobility assistance. Invest in a shower chair: Shower chairs are great options to help seniors shower without assistance. They provide more stability for bathing and allow for added rest and comfort. Add a toilet lid lock: Toilets can pose a drowning hazard to young children. A toilet lid lock can help keep them safe as well as protect your plumbing from any objects that children may attempt to flush down the toilet.

"Multigenerational living brings families closer together and provides an added support system for young and old family members," Hart added. "Our goal is help keep all of our Tacoma neighbors comfortable in their homes, and we hope these tips can create a safer and more convenient environment for those living with extended family."

Tacoma residents looking for more information about Harts Services or ways to transition to multigenerational homes can call 1-253-345-7222 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

About Harts Services

Harts Services was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Harts Services offers plumbing to residential and commercial customers, and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. For more information, call 1-253-345-7222 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

