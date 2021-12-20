Top Power Industry Alliance Announces New Holding Company and Rebranding

This change was brought about during this year's rapid expansion across the US following the merger of EPS and NASS in April of 2021, including the acquisitions of HART High Voltage out of Yuba City, CA, and Krause Power Engineering out of Chippewa Falls, WI. The family of companies also includes NOMOS Systems out of Quebec City, Canada, Transformer Lifecycle Services (TLS) out of Yuma, TN, and EPS Technology (EPST) out of Durham, CT.

The creation of Voltyx is in response to the evolving power industry landscape in which the market is pushing toward more full-service solution providers. In an interview, Daniel Niccum, President, commented, "Our clients are strained by the complex needs of supporting an aging grid with increasing demand based on broader electrification trends, while also transitioning toward modern, renewable generation systems. They are facing increasingly unique challenges while also dealing with shortages in workforce talent to address these challenges internally. The creation of Voltyx is our statement that 'we hear you - and our family of brands has the staff, knowledge, and service portfolio to partner with you through whatever challenges you are facing.'"

Looking toward the future for clients meant rebranding the family of companies to share that future-focus, while also showing a united commitment to the highest industry standards, led by a focused leadership team committed to providing innovative guidance and expertise. CEO Steve Reed explains, "Our companies have been serving the electrical grid for over 40 years, and now are we are positioned on the leading edge of a once-in-a-generation opportunity to modernize, monitor, manage, and maintain power infrastructure needs. Our reputation for safety, innovation, and service is built on a foundation of well-leveraged resources and competencies, enabling us to drive reliability back to our clients. Now is the time to take the best of who we are into the future.'

About Electric Power Systems

EPS offers over 40 year's industry experience, service throughout the US, 24-hour customer service, and technical expertise in field testing, engineering, electrical system troubleshooting, and maintenance of equipment up to 765kV for utility, industrial, and commercial clients. They are committed to providing a culture of safety and technical expertise as a way of 'Setting the Standard of Excellence in the Power Industry.' Their subsidiary Electric Power Systems International Inc (EPSII) is a full member of the International Electrical Testing Association (NETA).

About NASS

North American Substation Services (NASS) is a nationally recognized provider of transformer and substation apparatus installation, services, and repair. Management and highly skilled field-based staff have received specialized training and are among the most experienced in the industry. NASS provides quality service and solutions that optimize the reliability of transformers and other substation equipment. They are renowned as a trusted resource in the substation field with established long-term relationships grounded in integrity, professionalism, and value.

About EPS Technology

EPS Technology is a NETA Certified, Independent Electrical Testing & Engineering Organization specializing in engineering design, commissioning, start-up, and maintenance testing for utility, industrial, transit, data centers, and commercial facilities. They are committed to promoting a culture of safe and reliable service as a trusted industry leader since 2007.

About TLS

Transformer Lifecycle Services is an electric utility contractor specializing in Transformer and Substation Equipment installation and maintenance. They provide everything from new construction (turn-key) projects to assistance with existing maintenance requirements. TLS is a leader in servicing high voltage (69KV to 765KV) substation equipment with a reputation for high quality, reliable work, and a strong safety record.

About NOMOS

NOMOS is the North American specialist in the design, electrical engineering, and custom manufacturing of control cabinets and electrical equipment for high-voltage equipment. Their reputation is based on large-scale projects carried out for the world's largest manufacturers of power transformers and other high-voltage equipment.

