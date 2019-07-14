Top Prime Day Apple, Bose, GoPro & 4K TV Deals for 2019: Amazon's Best Prime Day Discounts Reviewed by Retail Egg
Jul 14, 2019, 21:00 ET
BOSTON, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals are here. The Prime Day sales team at Retail Egg have compared the best deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.
Best Camera & Audio Deals:
- Save $300 on the Canon Digital SLR Camera Kit (EOS Rebel T6) - this lightweight camera comes with two lenses and is perfect for beginners
- Save $84 (39% off) on the GoPro HERO 7 Silver Action Camera - capture epic moments in 4K video with this tiny yet tough camera
- Save up to 50% off on DSLR & Mirrorless Cameras - including instant savings on top-rated Canon, Nikon & Sony cameras
- Save up to $450 (27% off) on DJI Mavic, Spark & Osmo at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on the latest Mavic 2 drone, Spark drone, Osmo action camera & gimbal
- Save $127 (37% off) on the Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise Cancelling Headphones - these noise-reducing headphones are specially designed for Apple devices
- Save $110 (55% off) on the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - these water-resistant secure-fit earphones can last through multiple workouts
- Save up to $315 off on Bose, Beats by Dre, Sennheiser & AirPods Headphones - including instant savings on the Bose QC25 noise-cancelling headphones & latest Apple AirPods 2
Best Home, Kitchen & Vacuum Deals:
- Save up to 46% off on Instant Pot Cookers - including instant savings on top-rated DUO60, 6 Qt & 8 Qt pressure cookers
- Save up to 65% off on Kitchen Appliances & Coffee Makers - including price drops on KitchenAid mixers, air fryers, Ninja & Keurig espresso machines & YETI coolers
- Save 25% off on the iRobot Roomba 690 - this is one of iRobot's best-selling budget-friendly robot vacuum models
- Save $135 (34% off) on the Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner - this top-rated lightweight and hassle-free stick vacuum is on sale now
- Save up to 72% off on Vacuum Cleaners & Robot Vacuums - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners
- Save $79 on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro (starts July 15) - this doorbell works with Alexa and offers 1080HD video
- Save up to $450 on Smart Home security cameras, thermostats & lighting at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including discounts on top-rated Arlo Pro, Nest, Philips Hue, Ring & Blink cameras
- Save up to $550 on a wide range of mattresses & beds at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best PC, Laptop & Tablet Deals:
- Save $300 (25% off) on the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Latest Model) - this powerful, ultra-slim tablet is on sale now at Amazon
- Save $302 (61% off) on the Samsung Chromebook - instant savings on this top-rated lightweight laptop
- Save $200 (17% off) on the Apple MacBook Air (Latest Model) - this ultra-thin all-purpose notebook is made more secure with Touch ID
- Save $150 (15% off) on the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (Latest Model, WiFi) - this top-rated 12.9-inch tablet is the latest from Apple and is on sale now at Amazon
- Save $30 (33% off) on the All-new Kindle (starts July 15) - read books and magazines distraction-free for weeks without recharging
- Save up to 61% off on Laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, Surface Pro 2-in-1s & PCs - including price drops on top-rated HP, Acer, Dell, ASUS & Lenovo machines
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab & Fire HD Tablets
- Save up to 70% off on Kindle tablets & e-readers - including discounts on the all-new Kindle, best-selling Kindle Paperwhite & Kindle Oasis e-readers
Best Cell Phone Deals:
- Save $100 on the Google Pixel 3 Smartphone - capture breathtaking photos and enjoy a pure Android experience
- Save $265 on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Smartphone - the latest flagship Samsung smartphone is on sale now at Amazon
- Save $189 on the Apple iPhone X 256GB (Renewed) - featuring wireless Qi charging, this renewed product works and looks like new
- Save up to 77% off on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, LG, OnePlus & Apple iPhone Cell Phones at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best Wearables Deals:
- Save $30 on the Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker - the top-rated and latest Charge 3 activity tracker is on sale now
- Save up to $80 on Apple Watch Series 3 & Series 4 - including instant savings on the latest model
- Save up to 52% off on Garmin, Fitbit & Apple Watch Smartwatches - including instant savings on the latest Charge 3, Versa, Apple Watch Series 3 & Garmin GPS smartwatches
Best TV & TV Streaming Deals:
- Save 50% off on the TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model) - this best-selling 4K TV is on sale now, along with 49 inch, 55 inch & 65 inch models
- Save 41% off on the Fire TV Cube (starts July 15) - this streaming media player works with Alexa and has a built-in speaker
- Save $40 on the NVIDIA SHIELD TV Smart Home Edition - instant savings on this popular 4K HDR streaming media player
- Save up to $1,002 on a wide range of 4K, OLED & Smart TVs - including price drops on best-selling Samsung, LG, TCL & Sony screens
- Save up to $100 on Fire TV streaming devices - including instant savings on the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast & Fire TV Stick
Best Gaming Deals:
- Save $25 (35% off) on the Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) (starts July 15) - customize your Nintendo Switch with different controller colors
- Save 24% off on the Xbox One S PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Bundle - play PUBG in 4K on this flagship gaming console from Microsoft
- Save up to $450 on Sony PS4 consoles, games, bundles & accessories - including price drops on PS4 bundles, Playstation VR & DualShock controllers
For more live deals and to keep track of new and upcoming discounts, visit Amazon's Prime Day 2019 page. Some deals are only available to Prime members.
This year marks the fifth anniversary of Amazon's Prime Day sale, so bigger and better deals than ever before are to be expected. Members worldwide purchased more than 100 million products during Prime Day 2018, making it Amazon's biggest global shopping event in history when it took place. Globally, the best-selling items on Prime Day 2018 included Bose headphones, Instant Pot cookers, 23andMe DNA tests, robot vacuum cleaners and Amazon devices.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2019? This year Prime Day kicks off at midnight PT (3 am ET) on Monday, July 15 and runs for two days.
SOURCE Retail Egg
