Top Prime Day Arlo Pro, Ring, Philips Hue & Nest Cam Deals for 2019: Amazon's Best Smart Device Deals Reviewed by Deal Tomato
Round-up of the top Nest, Philips Hue, Arlo & Ring Prime Day deals and smart home discounts for Prime Day 2019
Jul 15, 2019, 12:06 ET
BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart home Prime Day deals are live. Sales experts at Deal Tomato are comparing the best Ring, Arlo, Nest, Philips Hue & more deals for Prime Day 2019. Check the list below for links to the latest deals.
Best Nest Prime Day Deals:
- Save $153 on the Nest Outdoor Security Camera 2 Pack - on sale now at Amazon are these weatherproof cameras with 24/7 live video
- Save $34 on the Nest Indoor Security Camera - this motion-detecting camera also has a built-in speaker and mic
- Save $60 on the Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Generation) - this smart thermostat features a vibrant display and is energy efficient
- Save up to 34% off on Nest Cams & Thermostats at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on Nest Outdoor & Indoor security cameras & Nest Learning Thermostats
Best Ring Prime Day Deals:
- Save 43% off on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro & Free Echo Dot - click the link for limited-time savings on this best-selling smart home bundle
- Save 31% off on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro - this doorbell works with Alexa and offers 1080HD video
- Save 39% off on the Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit - this smart alarm secures your home and your family with optional 24/7 monitoring
- Save up to $129 on Ring Video Doorbells, Alarms & Security Cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro (with Free Echo Dot) & Ring Spotlight security cameras
Best Amazon Echo Prime Day Deals:
- Save 50% off on the Echo (2nd Generation) Smart Speaker - voice control your music and control smart home devices with this best-selling Alexa enabled smart speaker
- Save 64% off on the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug - this popular voice-controlled speaker is bundled with a smart plug
- Save 56% off on the Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker - this is Amazon's top-rated and fastest-selling smart speaker that works with Alexa
- Save $135 on the Echo Show (2nd Gen) with Free Echo Dot Charcoal and Philips Hue Bulb - this bundle is on sale now
- Save up to $135 (64% off) on Echo smart speakers & displays at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on Echo Show, Echo, Plus & Echo Dot speakers
Best Blink Prime Day Deals:
- Save 44% off on the Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera (starts July 15) - this smart security camera can be used both indoors and outdoors and boasts an extended battery life
- Save 42% off on the Blink Indoor 2-Camera System - comes with free cloud storage with no service contract or monthly fees
- Best Philips Hue Prime Day Deals:
- Save 29% off on the Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb Starter Kit - enhance your home with remote-controlled white lights
- Save $28 on the Philips Hue White and Color 4-Bulb Starter Kit - choose from 16 million shades of white and colors to boost your home smart lighting
Best Arlo Prime Day Deals:
- Save 54% off on the Arlo Security Light 3-Light Kit - these wireless, motion-detecting indoor/outdoor lights are on sale now at Amazon
- Save 43% off on the Arlo Pro 3-Camera Home Security System with Siren - watch over your loved ones with these wireless security cameras
- Save 33% off on the Arlo Baby Monitor - watch over and comfort your baby from anywhere using this night vision baby camera
- Save up to $248 on Arlo Security Cameras & Baby Monitors at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on Arlo Pro wireless cameras & smart home security systems
To shop the full selection of live deals check the official Prime Day 2019 page. Some deals require an Amazon Prime membership to enjoy.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals:
- Save up to 33% off on Kindle tablets & e-readers - including discounts on the all-new Kindle, best-selling Kindle Paperwhite & Kindle Oasis e-readers
- Save up to $100 on Fire TV streaming devices - including instant savings on the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast & Fire TV Stick
- Save up to 53% off on Ring Video Doorbells, Alarms & Security Cameras
- Save up to $1,002 on 4K, OLED & Smart TVs - including price drops on best-selling Samsung, LG, TCL & Sony screens
- Save up to 64% off on Laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, Surface Pro 2-in-1s & PCs - including price drops on top-rated HP, Acer, Dell, ASUS & Lenovo machines
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab & Fire HD Tablets
- Save up to 72% off on Robot Vacuums - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners
- Save up to 53% off on Cameras - including instant savings on Canon, Nikon, Sony, GoPro, mirrorless & DSLR cameras
- Save up to 61% off on Bose, Beats by Dre, Sennheiser & AirPods Headphones - including instant savings on the Bose QC25 noise-cancelling headphones
- Save up to 55% off on Instant Pot Cookers - including instant savings on top-rated DUO60, 6 Qt & 8 Qt pressure cookers
- Save up to 77% off on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, LG, OnePlus & Apple iPhone Cell Phones - including price drops on the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S10 & Google Pixel 3
- Save up to 58% off on Fitbit & Apple Watch Smartwatches - including instant savings on the latest Charge 3, Versa, Apple Watch Series 3 & Garmin GPS smartwatches
This year's sale will be the longest Prime Day event in Amazon's history, lasting 12 hours longer than last year's sale. Last year over 100 million products were snapped up by shoppers on Prime Day, making it the biggest sales event in the online retailer's history at the time. The two best-selling TVs last year were the Toshiba 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition 43-inch and 50-inch models, together selling over six times as many TVs compared to the previous year's record setting TV.
When does the Prime Day sale take place? Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale begins at midnight PT (3 am ET) on Monday, July 15 and finishes at 11:59 pm PT on Tuesday, July 16.
Deal Tomato has a team of dedicated deals researchers that compare and review the best Nest, Philips Hue, Arlo & Ring deals available during popular shopping events.
For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Prime Day page.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Deal Tomato
Share this article