Top Prime Day Deals of 2019: Amazon's Best Apple Watch, Laptop, Kitchen & Smart Home Deals Reviewed by Save Bubble

BOSTON, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the best Prime Day deals of 2019. Sales experts at Save Bubble have found the best kitchen, home, electronics & wearables deals of Prime Day 2019, shown below.

Best PC, Laptop & Tablet Deals:

Best Camera & Audio Deals:

Best Cell Phone Deals:

Best Home, Kitchen & Vacuum Deals:

Best TV & TV Streaming Deals:

Best Gaming Deals:

Best Wearables Deals:

Whilst Prime Day Lightning deals are reserved exclusively for members of Amazon Prime, regular shoppers can still access other deals. Check out the full range of live deals on Amazon's Prime Day page .

This is the first time Prime Day stretches over two whole days. The 2018 sale lasted for 36 hours, making this year's sale the longest ever. Last year over 100 million products were snapped up by shoppers on Prime Day, making it the biggest sales event in the online retailer's history at the time. The Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick were the two best-selling products globally during the last Prime Day sale, making the event the biggest ever for Amazon device sales.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2019? This year Prime Day kicks off at midnight PT (3 am ET) on Monday, July 15 and runs for two days.

The dedicated team of Prime Day deals experts at Save Bubble research live deals throughout Amazon's huge summer sale.

Check out the full range of deals on the Amazon Prime Day page .

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Save Bubble