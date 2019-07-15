Top Prime Day DJI & GoPro Deals for 2019: Amazon's Best DJI Mavic, Spark & Phantom Drone & GoPro HERO 7, 6 & 5 Camera Deals Reviewed by Saver Trends

BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saver Trends have compared the top GoPro camera & DJI drone Prime Day 2019 deals to find the best savings for shoppers. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best DJI Prime Day Deals:

Best GoPro Prime Day Deals:

Many Prime Day deals are time-limited and some are reserved exclusively for Prime members. Check the Amazon Prime Day page for all live deals.

Experts predict Prime Day 2019 will be Amazon's biggest online sales day to date. Members worldwide purchased more than 100 million products during Prime Day 2018, making it Amazon's biggest global shopping event in history when it took place. In the US, deals on the Toshiba 43-inch and 50-inch 4K televisions with Fire TV broke sales records to become the most popular TV deals in Amazon's history.

Prime Day this year is a 48-hour event, starting at midnight PT on Monday, July 15 and ending at 11:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 16.

Deals experts at Saver Trends compare the best action camera and drone deals online to help shoppers save money over the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Shop the entire Prime Day sale on Amazon's Prime Day 2019 page .

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Saver Trends