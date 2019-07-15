Top Prime Day DJI & GoPro Deals for 2019: Amazon's Best DJI Mavic, Spark & Phantom Drone & GoPro HERO 7, 6 & 5 Camera Deals Reviewed by Saver Trends
Compare the best Prime Day GoPro HERO 7, 6, 5 & DJI Mavic, Spark & Phantom deals and save during Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale
Jul 15, 2019, 14:00 ET
BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saver Trends have compared the top GoPro camera & DJI drone Prime Day 2019 deals to find the best savings for shoppers. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best DJI Prime Day Deals:
- Save $525 on the DJI Mavic Pro Platinum - capture panoramic views with this drone's stabilized 4K camera
- Save $160 on the DJI 2019 Osmo Pocket Gimbal with Travel Bundle - enjoy great savings on DJI's smallest 3-axis stabilized handheld camera at Amazon
- Save $450 on the DJI Mavic 2 Zoom All You Need Bundle - comes with a Fly More Combo Kit that includes a charging hub, propellers and battery to power bank adapter
- Save $170 on the DJI Mavic Pro Collapsible Quadcopter - this portable drone can avoid obstacles and fly at up to 40 mph
- Save $110 on the DJI Spark with Remote Control Combo - this portable drone has a stabilized gimbal camera, obstacle detection and a top speed of 31 mph
- Save $131 on the DJI OSMO Action Camera - is bundled with a Sandisk Extreme 128GB microSD and DJI Refresh Care
- Save up to $450 on DJI Mavic, Spark & Osmo at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on the latest Mavic 2 drone, Spark drone, Osmo action camera & gimbal
Best GoPro Prime Day Deals:
- Save $57 on the GoPro HERO 7 Black Action Camera - the latest GoPro camera with HyperSmooth video stabilization and voice controls is on sale now
- Save 39% off on the GoPro HERO5 Black Digital Action Camera - this waterproof action camera features stunning 4K video and 12MP photos available in different modes
- Save $85 on the GoPro HERO 7 Silver Action Camera - capture epic moments in 4K30 video with this tiny yet tough camera
- Save up to $154 on GoPro HERO action cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on the latest HERO7 Black, Silver & HERO5 4K action cameras
Many Prime Day deals are time-limited and some are reserved exclusively for Prime members. Check the Amazon Prime Day page for all live deals.
Experts predict Prime Day 2019 will be Amazon's biggest online sales day to date. Members worldwide purchased more than 100 million products during Prime Day 2018, making it Amazon's biggest global shopping event in history when it took place. In the US, deals on the Toshiba 43-inch and 50-inch 4K televisions with Fire TV broke sales records to become the most popular TV deals in Amazon's history.
Prime Day this year is a 48-hour event, starting at midnight PT on Monday, July 15 and ending at 11:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 16.
