Top Prime Day iPad, Roomba, Fitbit & Instant Pot Deals for 2019: Amazon's Best Deals Reviewed by The Consumer Post
Jul 13, 2019, 14:14 ET
Here's the best early Prime Day Instant Pot, iPad, Roomba & Fitbit deals for 2019, including iPad Pro, Fitbit Inspire HR & Roomba 980 Prime Day savings
BOSTON, July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best early Prime Day 2019 deals? Online retail experts at The Consumer Post have rounded up the best iRobot, Instant Pot, Fitbit & Apple iPad deals for Amazon's Prime Day summer sale. Find their top picks listed below.
Best iPad Prime Day Deals:
- Save $150 on the Apple iPad Pro (Latest Model, WiFi) - this top-rated 12.9-inch tablet is the latest from Apple and is on sale now at Amazon
- Save 24% off on the Apple iPad (Latest Model, Wi-Fi) - Apple's top-rated and best-selling 9.7-inch tablet is on sale now at Amazon
- Save 60% off on the Apple iPad Air 9.7-Inch Tablet (Renewed) - offered by Amazon Renewed, this 16GB Wi-Fi tablet is on sale now
- Save up to $242 on Apple iPad tablets at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on the latest iPad & iPad Pro models as well as iPad Air deals
Best Roomba Deals:
- Save 21% off on the iRobot Roomba 690 - this is one of iRobot's budget-friendly models and is compatible with Alexa
- Save $102 on the iRobot Roomba 960 - this high-end iRobot robot vacuum is ideal for removing pet hairs and other allergens from your home
- Check out the full range of iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on top-rated 900 series & budget-friendly 600 series models
Best Fitbit Deals:
- Save $31 on the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch - track all your daily activities and receive phone notifications on the latest Fitbit smartwatch
- Save $30 on the Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker - measure your calorie burn during any exercise and achieve your fitness goals with the latest Fitbit Charge model
- Save $50 on the Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch - enjoy dynamic personalized workouts and step-by-step coaching with this GPS smartwatch, on sale now
- Save up to 33% off on Fitbit activity trackers & smartwatches at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on the latest Fitbit Charge 3 activity tracker & Fitbit Versa smartwatch
Best Instant Pot Deals:
- Save $60 on the Instant Pot DUO Plus 6 Qt 9-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker - save time and kitchen space with this highly popular multi-use cooking pot
- Save 40% off on the Instant Pot DUO60 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker - this top-rated multipurpose programmable pressure cooker is on sale now on Amazon
- Save up to 46% off on Instant Pot programmable cookers at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on top-rated DUO60, 6 Qt & 8 Qt pressure cookers
Check out the Amazon Prime Day 2019 page for the latest deals as many new products are going on sale every few minutes. Some Lightning deals are reserved for members of Amazon Prime..
Originally Prime Day was a one-day sales event. In recent years Amazon has extended the duration of the sale and this year's two day event is the longest to date. A record number of Prime members shopped across 17 countries during the last Prime Day event, making it the biggest sales event in Amazon's history at the time. In total, Prime members purchased over 300,000 Instant Pot 6 Quart 7-in-1 Multi Use Cookers during last year's sale. Excluding Amazon devices, this was the best-selling overall product.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2019? This year Prime Day kicks off at midnight PT (3 am ET) on Monday, July 15 and runs for two days.
The dedicated team of online retail experts at The Consumer Post search for the best Prime Day deals online to help shoppers spend smarter during online sales events.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE The Consumer Post
