Top Priorities for Cybersecurity Leaders in 2025: Info-Tech Research Group Publishes Annual Report

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech-Research Group has highlighted in a new report that the continued escalation of sophistication and frequency of cyber threats has put immense pressure on cybersecurity leaders to adapt and protect their organizations. The global IT research and advisory firm advises that this risk environment demands that organizations shift from reactive measures to more proactive strategies that can address emerging threats, such as AI-powered attacks and quantum computing risks. To help address these critical issues, Info-Tech Research Grou has recently published its Security Priorities 2025 report. The firm's annual report details the top priorities security leaders need to know in order to enhance cybersecurity readiness and resilience, mitigate cyber risks, and enable new opportunities for sustainable business growth.

"The world of cybersecurity is undergoing a seismic shift, driven by the rise of AI-powered threats, increasing regulatory requirements, and advancements in quantum computing," says Ahmad Jowhar, research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group and lead author of the report. "Cybersecurity leaders must not only defend against these threats but also embrace forward-thinking, proactive measures. A diversified training program to enhance employee awareness of AI-driven threats and a security strategy aligned with industry regulations form the backbone of a resilient and adaptive security posture."

The newly published report is based on extensive research, including Info-Tech's Future of IT 2025 Survey, which gathered insights from hundreds of IT decision-makers, along with in-depth interviews with industry experts. The firm's research highlights how organizations can align their security strategies with broader business objectives to drive long-term success. By addressing the top security priorities for the year, the report offers practical solutions to strengthen organizational defenses and foster a culture of proactive risk management.

The Key Security Priorities Identified for 2025

Info-Tech's Security Priorities 2025 report outlines five critical priorities that cybersecurity leaders should focus on this year to safeguard their organizations in an era of exponential technological evolution:

Operationalize AI Security

With AI adoption accelerating, organizations must establish responsible AI governance to mitigate security and privacy risks while leveraging AI capabilities to enhance security operations. Developing clear policies for secure AI deployment and assessing potential vulnerabilities are essential steps. Strengthen Identity & Access Management (IAM)

As identity-based attacks rise, modernizing IAM programs is vital. Implementing zero-trust security models, risk-based authentication, and continuous identity verification can help protect sensitive assets and reduce exposure to unauthorized access. Build a Resilient Vendor Security Management Practice

Third-party risks remain a significant concern. Cybersecurity leaders are encouraged to adopt a risk-based approach to vendor security assessments, establish continuous monitoring processes, and foster collaboration with stakeholders to address supply chain vulnerabilities. Defend Against Deepfakes

Deepfake technology is emerging as a significant threat. Organizations must invest in training and technology solutions to detect and mitigate deepfake-driven attacks while establishing policies to verify suspicious activities and protect critical assets. Prepare for a Post-Quantum Era

Quantum computing poses a long-term threat to current encryption methods. Developing quantum-resilient cryptographic strategies and conducting risk assessments will ensure organizations are prepared for the eventual impact of quantum advancements.

Info-Tech's Security Priorities 2025 report emphasizes the importance of integrating security into the core of organizational strategies to drive both innovation and risk mitigation. By addressing these priorities, cybersecurity leaders can better position their organizations to thrive in a dynamic and challenging environment.

