Top Producer Summit - First Virtual National Conference for Insurance and Financial Services Professionals

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agent Link, a leading marketing consulting firm based in Clearwater, Florida, is launching Top Producer Summit, a national conference for independent insurance agents and financial services professionals.

The event is scheduled to take place on June 4, 2019. Agent Link founders and Clearwater-based entrepreneurs Senia and Stu Gramajo call it a "virtual" summit, because the entire event will be delivered online. Agents may register and attend the event and sit in on sessions from anywhere in the world.

Top Producers, World Class Coaches and Marketing Geniuses gather to help insurance and financial services professionals with marketing, prospecting, sales, and business growth strategies.

According to Agent Link president Senia Gramajo, "Our Top Producer Conference is a three-day online learning event and conference – no travel, and no crowds. There will be three days of action-packed, powerful content from top producers, world-class trainers, and marketing geniuses.

"Agent Link has done quite a bit of research on this, and we've determined that there's something that insurance and financial professionals want to learn about more than anything else, and that is how to increase efficiencies with their marketing, prospecting, and sales efforts. Because of that demand, our Top Producer Summit will bring together more than a dozen sales and marketing coaches as well as other industry experts who are exploring these very topics. This event will be absolutely full of tremendously useful practical content for agents."

A few of the topics to be explored are the Developing the Mindset of a Top Producer, Getting In Front of Business Owners Using LinkedIn, and Premium Financing Strategies. Key presenters are Patrick Valtin, president and CEO at HireBox International, Danny Rasberry, president of Rasberry Producers Group, Jeff Zwick, senior vice president, Unkefer & Associates, and many more.

A primary marketing theme, which the summit will address in depth, are the new digital and online marketing channels that many successful professionals are using, but which most insurance and financial professionals have not yet incorporated within their businesses. The summit will feature a number of marketing experts in those areas who will focus on ways to help agents and advisors understand the potential and start to take practical steps to implement digital and online marketing into their 2019 marketing plans.

There is no registration fee for this unique event, but there will be a $97 charge to agents who want to access the content past the summit's date. For that price, the agent can get lifetime access to the content online.

Julie Lahm, an experienced independent Florida insurance broker, commented on the need for and value of this kind of practical content. "Being an independent agent, I believe there is incredible value in being able to connect with other producers and advisors who are successful. There's so much to learn in this industry; honestly, I don't see how anyone can make it, really, without good mentors who have followed good mentors themselves."

ABOUT AGENT LINK

Agent Link is a full-service insurance marketing, public relations and branding company that exclusively services insurance companies, insurance wholesalers, and insurance agents in the United States. The firm offers marketing and PR consultation and strategy planning as well as marketing execution for its clients. Agent Link has a number of custom proprietary tools, such as an in-house insurance agent database and custom lead-tracking campaign dashboard, which enables them to track all marketing campaigns.

For additional information, contact Stu Gramajo, CEO, Agent Link, by e-mail at stu@agentlinkmarketing.com.

