Top Producing Loan Officer Alex Rayner Partners with Service First Mortgage to Launch Haymaker Home Loans

HOUSTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Rayner collaborates with Service First Mortgage to establish a next-generation mortgage company focused on top producers' success.

Rayner, a renowned top-producing loan officer, has announced a strategic partnership with Service First Mortgage to create Haymaker Home Loans. This new venture aims to provide unparalleled resources and exceptional customer service for loan officers and their clients.

Alex Rayner | Haymaker Home Loans

He brings over a decade of experience in the mortgage industry with a proven track record of success in loan origination and customer service. A graduate of The University of Houston with an MBA, Alex has held prominent positions at leading mortgage firms, consistently achieving top producer status. His expertise in loan structuring, market analysis, and client relations has earned him a reputation as a leader in the industry.

Alex's decision to partner with Service First Mortgage stems from a commitment to providing top-producing loan officers with the best possible resources.

"Our goal is to offer exceptional customer service while empowering loan officers with the tools and support they need to succeed," said Rayner. "By leveraging Service First Mortgage's advanced technology and industry-leading support team, Haymaker Home Loans is positioned to make an immediate impact in the market."

Partnering with Service First Mortgage provides Haymaker Home Loans with instant access to cutting-edge products, services, and technology.

"Service First Mortgage's exceptional technology and support sets us apart," Rayner said. "Their industry-leading reputation and resources give our loan officers the competitive edge needed to thrive."

The decision to collaborate with Service First Mortgage was significantly influenced by the company's continued growth and success, even during challenging times when many mortgage companies are contracting or closing.

"Service First Mortgage's resilience and proven track record were decisive factors in my decision," Rayner said. "Their execution ensures that we can provide consistent, high-quality service to our clients."

For top-producing loan officers contemplating starting their own mortgage company, Rayner offers a persuasive perspective.

"Starting a mortgage company from scratch is a daunting task, requiring substantial time and capital," he said. "By partnering with Service First Mortgage, you gain immediate access to essential resources and support, allowing you to focus on what you do best – originating loans and serving clients."

About Service First Mortgage

Service First Mortgage is an ideal partner for mortgage professionals seeking to advance their careers. The company is dedicated to nurturing the success of its team members and strategic partners through a steadfast commitment to core values. By fostering an inclusive and supportive culture, Service First Mortgage encourages both professional and personal development. Their focus on excellence and innovation makes them a leader in the mortgage industry, providing loan officers with an exceptional platform to grow and succeed. By prioritizing the well-being and growth of its team, Service First Mortgage ensures that employees have the necessary resources and support to achieve remarkable success and positively impact their communities.

Media Contact:

James Wallace

(214) 576-2900

[email protected]

SOURCE Service First Mortgage