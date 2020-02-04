Top Producing Residential Real Estate Broker Steven Cohen Joins Douglas Elliman

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and the second largest independent residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume, is pleased to announce that Steven Cohen and his team have joined the firm. In addition to Cohen, members of the nationally ranked team include Tim Malone, Sarah Silva, Taylor Grand Pre, and Serine Labidi. In 2019, Cohen represented $126 million in closed sales volume.

"Steven is a one of the leading agents working in our industry and we are thrilled to have someone of his stature joining Douglas Elliman," said Howard M. Lorber, Executive Chairman of Douglas Elliman Realty. "Steven's first-rate client relationships and business and marketing acumen will be a welcome addition to our firm. We look forward to his team's continued success utilizing our global marketing and sales platforms."

With 20 years of experience and over $1.5 billion in total sales under his belt, Cohen is consistently ranked by Real Trends as one of the top brokers in the United States. At his previous firm, he was a long time member of the Multi-Million Dollar Club and President's Council and the International Luxury Alliance. Cohen was honored as the East Side Salesperson of the year in 2016 and received the Deal of the Year Award in 2015. He's also a founding member of NYRAC.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Howard and Douglas Elliman with my team. I have long admired the organization, its culture, and expansive global reach, fostered through its alliance with Knight Frank. I am excited to embark on this new partnership as we continue to identify unique and truly value-added benefits for our clientele," said Cohen.

Cohen has a reputation of an accomplished and seasoned sales executive who enjoys a loyal clientele of repeat customers – domestically and internationally, a strong referral base, and valuable contacts throughout New York City. Some notable deals by Cohen include representing the purchase for The Permanent Mission of the United Arab Emirates, twice selling the townhouse at 49 East 68th Street in 2017 and again in 2019, and facilitating both sides of the deal in the collapse of a 9 unit co-op to be converted for private use. One of his current listings is a Ritz Carlton Private Residence – 50 Central Park South, 27th Floor owned by philanthropist and movie producer, Sidney Kimmel- currently listed at $29.5 million. Cohen has consistently set sales records including highest price paid at 35 East 75th St., a co-op where he has sold numerous apartments and has also set the record for one of the highest prices paid for an Upper East Side townhouse.

In addition to his passion for real estate, Cohen is involved with several charities and sits on the board of directors of the Marlene Meyerson JCC in Manhattan and Penn State Hillel. Cohen attended Penn State University, where he was an active member of Beta Sigma Beta Fraternity. During the 90's, Cohen lived overseas in Israel, South Africa, and Australia – where he was involved in the development for an international non-profit and was a founding board member of South Africa's Tomorrow Trust. His deep involvement from his communities and travel have fostered long standing relationships throughout the world. He currently resides on the Upper West Side with his partner and daughters.

