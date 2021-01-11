Top Prospect Aflac Joins NCAA's Roster as Official Corporate Partner

COLUMBUS, Ga., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental insurance and products in the U.S., is taking its game to the next level in college sports by becoming an Official Corporate Partner of the NCAA® . The three-year agreement with CBS Sports and Turner Sports will amplify Aflac's visibility within collegiate athletics by expanding its footprint to the basketball court and beyond. The new partnership is slated to tip off just as millions of fans across the nation prepare for March Madness®.

"Just like college sports fans, Aflac policyholders come from various backgrounds with different financial and insurance needs. As the official health insurance partner of all NCAA championships, we have a game plan to build on this synergy, develop strong and lasting relationships with this key audience, and show them why Aflac insurance products and services can help with unplanned out-of-pocket costs," said Valencia Mitchell, Aflac vice president of Brand Strategy, Insights and Advertising. "The NCAA's broad reach and massive, loyal fan bases, including member colleges and universities – combined with the excitement that surrounds March Madness – provide an ideal platform for Aflac to connect directly with consumers in a unique way."

Ellen Lucey, director of championship engagement of the NCAA, said, "Aflac is among the most recognized national and global health insurers, and we're excited they've decided to join our corporate champion and partner family in support of NCAA student-athletes and the NCAA championships. We look forward to building great relationships with Aflac and the millions of Americans who've trusted the company to be there for them when help is needed most."

According to Mitchell, working with agency partner CAA Brand Consulting, efforts will focus on connecting with fans where they are through television, digital, social media, public relations and experiential marketing. This multi-touchpoint approach will also include tactics to foster engagement with its thousands of employees, independent sales agents and the broker community.

"We are creating a marketing platform that enables us to forge a deeper connection with consumers and collegiate sports fans, including our employees, to continue driving brand recognition and improve understanding of what Aflac is: a company that helps with expenses health insurance doesn't cover," Mitchell said.

In early March, Aflac will announce how they will bring collegiate fans together through an exciting sports-centric experience. Get to know Aflac at Aflac.com.

About Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company, helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan where it insures 1 in 4 households. For 14 consecutive years, Aflac Incorporated has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2020, Fortune included Aflac Incorporated on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 19th time, and Bloomberg added Aflac Incorporated to its Gender-Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol.

About the NCAA®

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,000 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes. NCAA and March Madness are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

About CAA

Creative Artists Agency (CAA), the leading entertainment and sports agency, with global expertise in filmed and live entertainment, digital media, publishing, sponsorship sales and endorsements, media finance, consumer investing, fashion, trademark licensing and philanthropy. Distinguished by its culture of collaboration and exceptional client service, CAA's diverse workforce identifies, innovates, and amplifies opportunities for the people and organizations that shape culture and inspire the world. The trailblazer of the agency business, CAA was the first to build a sports business, create an investment bank, launch a venture fund, found technology startup companies, establish a philanthropic arm, build a business in China and form a brand marketing services division, among other innovations. Named Most Valuable Sports Agency by Forbes for seven consecutive years, CAA represents more than 2,000 of the world's top athletes in football, baseball, basketball, hockey and soccer, in addition to coaches, on-air broadcasters, and sports personalities, and works in the areas of broadcast rights, corporate marketing initiatives, social impact, and sports properties for sales and sponsorship opportunities. Founded in 1975, CAA is headquartered in Los Angeles and has offices in New York, Nashville, Memphis, Chicago, Miami, London, Munich, Geneva, Stockholm, Shanghai and Beijing, among other locations globally. For more information, please visit www.caa.com.

