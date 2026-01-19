Top-quality Items from Advanced Collections Realized $2.7 million+ at Morphy's Dec. 4-6 General Antiques & Advertising Auction in Las Vegas

Highlights: Cretors & Company Model D horse-drawn popcorn wagon, $86,100; Owl 'Cigar Store' reverse-painted glass sign, $68,880; Mr Peanut cast-iron peanut roaster, $67,650

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A circa-1905 Cretors & Company Model D horse-drawn popcorn wagon soared to $86,100; a late 19th/early 20th century Owl "Cigar Store" reverse-painted glass sign topped out at $68,880; and a circa-1920 Mr Peanut "Red" Royal cast-iron peanut roaster realized $67,650 at Morphy's General Antiques & Advertising Auction held December 4-6, 2025.

Overall, more than 1,500 lots crossed the block in an auction that grossed more than $2.7 million. All prices quoted in this report are inclusive of a 23 percent buyer's premium, or as stated on Morphy's website.

Held live at Morphy's West Coast satellite gallery in Las Vegas, the sale was headlined by the classic advertising, American pop culture and coin-op collection of Southern California businessman and entertainment industry professional Ray Claridge, with an additional 200+ high-quality lots coming from longtime antique advertising collectors Mike and Darlene Peel.

Ray Claridge founded and operated Cinema Vehicle Services, which built some of the most recognizable movie and TV cars of the modern era, including "General Lee" from Dukes of Hazzard and "Herbie" from The Love Bug. Decades later, Ray opened Back in the Day Classics in Orange, California, one of the region's largest advertising and memorabilia showrooms.

He has had a deep involvement in West Coast racing culture for many years and played a major role in taking NASCAR to Japan. His wide-ranging interests, all of which embrace the freewheeling California lifestyle, were captured in their entirety in one big, dazzling collection.

The Cretors popcorn wagon was the top lot of the three days, besting the $60,000 high estimate by more than $25,000. Cretors & Company was founded in 1885, specializing in popcorn machines and other concession equipment. The horse-drawn cart was first offered in 1905 as a model "D". The one sold, over 12 feet long, had undergone an extensive restoration. No detail was overlooked in getting this piece of Cretors history back to its original condition.

The Owl "Cigar Store" sign was the sale's runner-up top lot, and for good reason. It's one of the best reverse-painted glass signs known to exist. Promoting the wide range of cigars sold under the "Owl" brand, this important, investment-grade piece, with spectacular graphics, featured an extraordinary image of a perched owl with the phrase "CIGAR STORE" in large, bold lettering. The sign measured an impressive 30¼ inches by 80 inches and was nicely housed in its original frame.

The circa-1920 Mr Peanut "Red" Royal cast-iron peanut roaster was one of very few survivors known and came to auction in impeccable, restored condition. Fully operational, the roaster featured Mr Peanut himself, with electric motion to simulate running the roaster. Arguably the most phenomenal piece of Planter Peanut history one could own, the point-of-sale store display was an original Planters roaster restored with a contemporary Mr Peanut figure.

That wasn't the only Mr Peanut item up for bid. A spectacular scene-stealer of monumental height, a 1950s-'60s Planters Mr Peanut fiberglass figure made by Old King Cole Mfg. Co., standing nearly nine feet tall, found a new home for $49,200. It came from a limited run of promotional figures that Planters provided exclusively to distributors and retailers and had never been offered to the public. The example sold is believed to have been used at the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

