Top Racing Drivers Lead Global Challenge to Crown the World's Smartest Driver

The FIA has announced 11 professional racing drivers as ambassadors for the 2026 season of the FIA Smart Driving Challenge (FIA SDC)

Through the FIA SDC app, the ambassadors will lead global teams, helping drivers improve safety and sustainability on the road while competing to be named the World's Smartest Driver

Powered by Greater Than's AI technology, drivers worldwide can compete individually and as part of a team led by one of the world's top racing drivers

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than's partner, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organizations worldwide, today announced 11 professional drivers from the world of motor sport as ambassadors for the 2026 season of the FIA Smart Driving Challenge (FIA SDC).

Hailing from across the world of motor sport including four of the FIA's World Championships, the drivers include:

Yifei Ye, FIA World Endurance Championship

Edoardo Mortara, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Yohan Rossel, FIA World Rally Championship

Taylor Gill, FIA World Rally Championship

Romet Jürgenson, FIA World Rally Championship

Hana Burton, Racing Driver and Content Creator

Aliyyah Koloc, FIA World Rally-Raid Championship

Kelvin van der Linde, DTM, GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS, Intercontinental GT Challenge

Malthe Jakobsen, FIA World Endurance Championship

Kajetan Kajetanowicz, FIA World Rally Championship

Tymek Kucharczyk, INDY NXT by Firestone

Sharing their expertise from the pinnacle of motor sport, the ambassadors will lead teams of everyday drivers participating in the challenge through the FIA SDC app, and their social platforms, to inspire their team to climb the global leaderboard.

Now in its eighth year, the FIA SDC is a challenge that rewards smart, safe and eco-friendly driving, with everyday drivers from around the world competing to help make roads safer and reduce environmental impact. Led by the FIA and powered by Greater Than's AI technology, drivers simply download the FIA SDC app and connect to their car via Bluetooth, and the app does the rest, measuring safety and sustainability performance and providing drivers with scores and feedback to support lasting behavior change.

Participants can now join their chosen ambassador's team in the FIA SDC app, gaining access to exclusive content and insights from their driver of choice, as well as key stats on their individual and team performance.

"The FIA Smart Driving Challenge is unique in uniting everyday drivers with leading figures from the world of motor sport to help deliver safer, more sustainable mobility worldwide," said Willem Groenewald, FIA Secretary General for Automobile Mobility, Sustainability and Tourism. "By combining the latest AI technology with the expertise of elite drivers, this challenge is empowering individuals to turn small changes behind the wheel into a big difference on the road."

"It's fantastic to see the continued momentum behind the FIA Smart Driving Challenge," said Johanna Forseke, CEO at Greater Than. "The impressive results we see year-on-year are proof that the initiative resonates with the everyday driver. With a new ambassador line-up adding fresh energy to the challenge, it is well positioned to engage more drivers and have an even bigger impact globally."

Last season, drivers from 97 countries took part in the FIA SDC, with an average reduction in battery usage or CO2 emissions of 9%, increasing to almost 30% for the winning driver. Throughout the season, participants also drove with a 37.5% lower risk level than the average driver.*

Running until December 2026, the FIA SDC features seven heats. The top 20 drivers qualify for the Playoffs, competing for two places in the live head-to-head Grande Finale in December. The winner will be crowned the World's Smartest Driver.

*The climate impact and risk reduction is calculated based on Greater Than's AI technology. The data of each trip is analyzed and transformed into a unique pattern profile which is then compared to a database of over 7 billion profiles to evaluate performance against the average driver.

Press contact Greater Than

[email protected]

+46 855 593 200

www.greaterthan.eu

Press contact the FIA

George Mitchell, Mobility Communications Officer: [email protected]

Laure Mercier Roussel, Head of Mobility Communications: [email protected]

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