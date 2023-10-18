Top Rail Fence expands its footprint in Georgia with a new location north of Atlanta

Local owner Ryan Van Epps said he saw a need for a reliable and transparent fencing company in the Kennesaw area

KENNESAW, Ga., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rail Fence, the on-time professionals in fence design, quality, installation and service, announced today that it is expanding its services in the Peach State with the opening of Top Rail Fence North Georgia. The location is owned by Ryan Van Epps.

Top Rail Fence North Georgia owner Ryan Van Epps will provide reliable fence contracting services to communities throughout North Georgia.

"It's my goal to provide the homeowners of North Georgia with beautiful fencing that improves their property values and provides them with security and peace of mind," Van Epps said. "I worked construction during the summers when I was growing up in Roswell, Georgia. It was great to be able to step back and actually see the physical product of my hard work. This sense of accomplishment inspired me to open my own fencing company."

Top Rail Fence North Georgia's territory is northwest of Atlanta and is growing rapidly with families who are leaving city life to settle in more suburban communities.

"These families are going to need fencing for their new homes," Van Epps said. "The metro Atlanta area has been growing steadily for years, and Woodstock, a city in our service area, has been listed as the second fastest growing city in the state. With all this development, separating spaces and adding privacy is a top concern. Top Rail Fence North Georgia is here to meet that demand."

Van Epps is from the North Georgia area but went to college at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where he received a bachelor's degree in economics. He has spent the last 18 years working in the life insurance industry as a business analyst.

"As an analyst, I've spent my career providing my clients with a focused attention to detail," he said. "I believe this will serve me well as I build my career in the residential services industry. This area needs a company that will deliver quality fencing at a transparent price with excellent customer service."

Van Epps and his wife have been married for 13 years and have two boys, ages 12 and 10.

Top Rail Fence is a part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that includes Top Rail Fence, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, The Designery, Window Hero Exterior Cleaning Services and Mozzie Dome.

Top Rail Fence North Georgia serves clients in Acworth, Buford, Canton, Cumming, Duluth, Flowery Branch, Gainesville, Kennesaw, Lawrenceville, Suwanee, Winder and Woodstock, Georgia.

To learn more about Top Rail Fence North Georgia, please visit https://toprailfence.com/locations/north-georgia/.

About Top Rail Fence

Top Rail Fence got its start in 2014 in Greenville, South Carolina as Brookview Fencing, a veteran-owned and family-operated business. In 2022, the company joined the HomeFront Brands family of companies to serve more communities as Top Rail Fence. Since that time, Top Rail Fence has added locations throughout the United States and is continuing to expand. It strives to be at the top rail in customer responsiveness, quality design and materials, on-time delivery and installation, and in customer satisfaction. The company provides fencing solutions for residential, commercial and agricultural locations and offers wood, aluminum, vinyl, and chain link to provide the right fence to fit the customer's needs. For more information about Top Rail Fence, please visit https://toprailfence.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.com.

