Top Rail Fence moves into Florida with a new Tampa location

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rail Fence, the on-time professionals in fence design, quality, installation and service, will host the grand opening of its Tampa location with a celebration at the Tampa Bay Humane Society at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8. Location owners Matthew and Alicia Heck will present the animal welfare group with a donation.

"We decided to partner with the Tampa Bay Humane Society because of the obvious connection between pets and fences," Matthew Heck said. "We're proud to build a business in our local community and want to be known for our exceptional customer service and reliability. We want to make our community better by building strong, durable, and aesthetically pleasing fences and by partnering with valuable non-profits like the local humane society."

Top Rail Fence Tampa has also joined the Tampa Bay Business Chamber, and many of that group's members will be on hand at the event to help the Hecks celebrate their grand opening, complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Hecks were both born and raised in Indiana but moved to the Tampa area more than 10 years ago. Matthew Heck worked as a sales and marketing executive for a local television station and an advertising agency before moving into business ownership. Alicia Heck is an interior designer specializing in custom closets and accent walls.

The couple met at Ball State University in Indiana. Matthew Heck has a bachelor's degree in telecommunications with a minor in marketing, while Alicia Heck has a bachelor's degree in interior design with a minor in residential property management. The couple has three children.

Alicia Heck said she believes her background in design and property management will help the couple build their business.

"My ability to take inspiration and turn it into a working design will help homeowners find the fencing of their dreams," she said. "But we also want to offer customers these fences at a fair and reasonable price. We want to be known as a fencing company that cares about our clients by being innovative and dependable."

Top Rail Fence Tampa serves residents in Carrollwood, Davis Islands, Lake Magdalene, Land O Lakes, Lutz, Midtown, Odessa, Seminole Heights, Tampa, Temple Terrace, Town 'N' Country, University, Wesley Chapel, Westchase and Zephyrhills, Florida.

Top Rail Fence is a part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that includes Top Rail Fence, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, The Designery, Window Hero Exterior Cleaning Services and Mozzie Dome. Top Rail Fence provides residential, commercial and agricultural fencing in a variety of styles and materials.

To learn more about Top Rail Fence Tampa, please visit https://toprailfence.com/locations/tampa/.

About Top Rail Fence

Top Rail Fence got its start in 2014 in Greenville, South Carolina as Brookview Fencing, a veteran-owned and family-operated business. In 2022, the company joined the HomeFront Brands family of companies to serve more communities as Top Rail Fence. Since that time, Top Rail Fence has added locations throughout the United States and is continuing to expand. It strives to be at the top rail in customer responsiveness, quality design and materials, on-time delivery and installation, and in customer satisfaction. The company provides fencing solutions for residential, commercial and agricultural locations and offers wood, aluminum, vinyl, and chain link to provide the right fence to fit the customer's needs. For more information about Top Rail Fence, please visit https://toprailfence.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.com.

