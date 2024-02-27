Top Rail Fence opens two new Florida locations with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Owner Justin Green wants his Top Rail Fence West Volusia and Top Rail Fence Daytona Beach locations to provide the area with a sense of comfort and confidence

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rail Fence, the on-time professionals in fence design, quality, installation and service, will announce the opening of two locations in West Volusia and Daytona Beach, Florida, with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the city of Debary at the Debary Golf & Country Club from 4-6 p.m. on Feb. 29.

Owner Justin Green said both new Central Florida locations are dedicated to offering high quality materials with best in practice installation, from highly trained professionals.

"I hope my business will have a positive influence on my community," he said. "I want to be able to provide my neighbors with security and privacy while giving them a brand they can have confidence in."

Green said when he and his then fiancée, now wife, decided to sell his home to combine households, their realtor suggested they add fencing to improve its resale value and appeal. His difficulty in finding a dependable contractor to install the fence made him realize how much the Central Florida area needed a professionally run fence company that had a customer-focused approach.

"I come from a family of entrepreneurs, so small business ownership has always been my dream," he said. "I went through a long discovery process to find the right franchise. But, after my fencing experience and after meeting the team at Top Rail Fence, I knew I'd found the right place. Their leadership and support team instilled the confidence I needed to know this was the right business for me."

Green is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a degree in marketing and finance. He has spent most of his professional career in sales and management, developing new territories or improving underperforming territories in corporate America. He plans to bring his consultative approach to ensure each customer is completely satisfied with the investment to their property.

"I'm excited to grow a business that is my own instead of someone else's," he said. "My overall vision is to build the best fence company in the area, one that puts our customers first. Leaving each property owner confident that their investment with us will provide security and peace of mind for years to come.

Top Rail Fence West Volusia and Daytona Beach will serve the residents of Daytona Beach, De Leon Springs, DeBary, Deland, Deltona, Eustis, Flagler Beach, Heathrow, Holly Hill, Lake Helen, Lake Mary, Orange City, Ormond, Ormond Beach, Pierson, Port Orange, Samsula- Spruce Creek, Sanford, Sorrento, South Daytona and Umatilla.

Top Rail Fence is a part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that includes Top Rail Fence, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, The Designery, Window Hero Exterior Cleaning Services and Mozzie Dome. Top Rail Fence provides residential, commercial and agricultural fencing in a variety of styles and materials.

To learn more about Top Rail Fence West Volusia, visit https://toprailfence.com/locations/west-volusia/, and to learn more about Top Rail Fence Daytona Beach, visit https://toprailfence.com/locations/daytona-beach/.

About Top Rail Fence

Top Rail Fence got its start in 2014 in Greenville, South Carolina as Brookview Fencing, a veteran-owned and family-operated business. In 2022, the company joined the HomeFront Brands family of companies to serve more communities as Top Rail Fence. Since that time, Top Rail Fence has added locations throughout the United States and is continuing to expand. It strives to be at the top rail in customer responsiveness, quality design and materials, on-time delivery and installation, and in customer satisfaction. The company provides fencing solutions for residential, commercial and agricultural locations and offers wood, aluminum, vinyl, and chain link to provide the right fence to fit the customer's needs. For more information about Top Rail Fence, please visit https://toprailfence.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.com.

