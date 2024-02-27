Top Rail Fence opens two new Florida locations with ribbon-cutting ceremony

News provided by

HomeFront Brands

27 Feb, 2024, 07:03 ET

Owner Justin Green wants his Top Rail Fence West Volusia and Top Rail Fence Daytona Beach locations to provide the area with a sense of comfort and confidence

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rail Fence, the on-time professionals in fence design, quality, installation and service, will announce the opening of two locations in West Volusia and Daytona Beach, Florida, with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the city of Debary at the Debary Golf & Country Club from 4-6 p.m. on Feb. 29.

Owner Justin Green said both new Central Florida locations are dedicated to offering high quality materials with best in practice installation, from highly trained professionals.

Continue Reading
Owner Justin Green will celebrate the openings of his Top Rail Fence West Volusia and Top Rail Fence Daytona Beach locations with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Debary Golf & Country Club on Feb. 29.
Owner Justin Green will celebrate the openings of his Top Rail Fence West Volusia and Top Rail Fence Daytona Beach locations with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Debary Golf & Country Club on Feb. 29.

"I hope my business will have a positive influence on my community," he said. "I want to be able to provide my neighbors with security and privacy while giving them a brand they can have confidence in."

Green said when he and his then fiancée, now wife, decided to sell his home to combine households, their realtor suggested they add fencing to improve its resale value and appeal. His difficulty in finding a dependable contractor to install the fence made him realize how much the Central Florida area needed a professionally run fence company that had a customer-focused approach.

"I come from a family of entrepreneurs, so small business ownership has always been my dream," he said. "I went through a long discovery process to find the right franchise. But, after my fencing experience and after meeting the team at Top Rail Fence, I knew I'd found the right place. Their leadership and support team instilled the confidence I needed to know this was the right business for me."

Green is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a degree in marketing and finance. He has spent most of his professional career in sales and management, developing new territories or improving underperforming territories in corporate America. He plans to bring his consultative approach to ensure each customer is completely satisfied with the investment to their property.

"I'm excited to grow a business that is my own instead of someone else's," he said. "My overall vision is to build the best fence company in the area, one that puts our customers first. Leaving each property owner confident that their investment with us will provide security and peace of mind for years to come.

Top Rail Fence West Volusia and Daytona Beach will serve the residents of Daytona Beach, De Leon Springs, DeBary, Deland, Deltona, Eustis, Flagler Beach, Heathrow, Holly Hill, Lake Helen, Lake Mary, Orange City, Ormond, Ormond Beach, Pierson, Port Orange, Samsula- Spruce Creek, Sanford, Sorrento, South Daytona and Umatilla.

Top Rail Fence is a part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that includes Top Rail Fence, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, The Designery, Window Hero Exterior Cleaning Services and Mozzie Dome. Top Rail Fence provides residential, commercial and agricultural fencing in a variety of styles and materials.

To learn more about Top Rail Fence West Volusia, visit https://toprailfence.com/locations/west-volusia/, and to learn more about Top Rail Fence Daytona Beach, visit https://toprailfence.com/locations/daytona-beach/.

About Top Rail Fence

Top Rail Fence got its start in 2014 in Greenville, South Carolina as Brookview Fencing, a veteran-owned and family-operated business. In 2022, the company joined the HomeFront Brands family of companies to serve more communities as Top Rail Fence. Since that time, Top Rail Fence has added locations throughout the United States and is continuing to expand. It strives to be at the top rail in customer responsiveness, quality design and materials, on-time delivery and installation, and in customer satisfaction. The company provides fencing solutions for residential, commercial and agricultural locations and offers wood, aluminum, vinyl, and chain link to provide the right fence to fit the customer's needs. For more information about Top Rail Fence, please visit https://toprailfence.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE HomeFront Brands

Also from this source

Temporary Wall Systems Las Vegas to announce grand opening at the NAHB International Builders' Show

Temporary Wall Systems Las Vegas to announce grand opening at the NAHB International Builders' Show

Temporary Wall Systems (TWS), the first and leading full-service, temporary containment wall provider in the United States, will announce the grand...
The Designery to celebrate a new South Charlotte location coming soon at local home show

The Designery to celebrate a new South Charlotte location coming soon at local home show

The Designery, an immersive, full-service kitchen, bath and closet design center featuring high-quality cabinets, countertops and flooring, will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.