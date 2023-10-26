Top Rail Fence reaches into Oklahoma with a South Tulsa location

Huband and wife team will draw on their professional experiences and local connections to build a strong business

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rail Fence, the on-time professionals in fence design, quality, installation and service, has announced the opening of its first location in Oklahoma under the ownership of husband-and-wife duo Kris and Carrie Orth. The new location is in South Tulsa.

Top Rail Fence South Tulsa owners Kris (left) and Carrie Orth will draw on their professional experiences and local connections to build a strong fencing solutions company.

"The simplicity and straight-forward business approach of the Top Rail Fence franchise model is what first attracted us to the company, and the ability to provide a needed service to the Tulsa area helped solidify our investment," Top Rail Fence South Tulsa owner Kris Orth said. "We plan to provide South Tulsa residents with the professionalism and excellence they need from a contracting service provider."

Kris Orth has extensive experience in a variety of business and financial functions, including operations and IT management, human resource, budgeting and customer retention management platforms. His ability to analyze, evaluate and create solutions for all aspects of business management will work to his advantage as he and his wife begin operations at their Top Rail Fence South Tulsa location.

Carrie Orth said she wants to help homeowners add beauty to their homes by providing them with fencing solutions that also deliver the home security they need.

"Our goal is to address the needs of each homeowner by providing the highest quality service possible while also providing them with a beautiful fence they can admire for years to come," she said. "We believe in our community and want to connect with local business owners and build relationships."

Kris Orth attended Oral Roberts University, where he received a degree in communications. Carrie Orth is a purchasing agent for Oral Roberts. She also attended the university and received a bachelor's degree in mass communications and media studies.

The couple has lived in Tulsa for 24 years and has three children.

"Tulsa is a great place to raise a family," Kris Orth said. "There are plenty of activities and outdoor recreation available to keep families busy, and the people, churches, schools and the economy in general are excellent. It's a larger city that still has a small-town feel."

The South Tulsa location opened on Aug. 21 and serves Bixby, Broken Arrow, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Kellyville, Kiefer, Mounds, Sapulpa and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Top Rail Fence is a part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that includes Top Rail Fence, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, The Designery, Window Hero Exterior Cleaning Services and Mozzie Dome. Top Rail Fence South Tulsa serves the Bixby, Broken Arrow, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Kellyville, Kiefer, Mounds and Sapulpa

To learn more about Top Rail Fence South Tulsa, please visit https://toprailfence.com/locations/south-tulsa/.

About Top Rail Fence

Top Rail Fence got its start in 2014 in Greenville, South Carolina as Brookview Fencing, a veteran-owned and family-operated business. In 2022, the company joined the HomeFront Brands family of companies to serve more communities as Top Rail Fence. Since that time, Top Rail Fence has added locations throughout the United States and is continuing to expand. It strives to be at the top rail in customer responsiveness, quality design and materials, on-time delivery and installation, and in customer satisfaction. The company provides fencing solutions for residential, commercial and agricultural locations and offers wood, aluminum, vinyl, and chain link to provide the right fence to fit the customer's needs. For more information about Top Rail Fence, please visit https://toprailfence.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeFront Brands