Top Ramen® and Bachan's® Team Up to Bring Iconic Japanese Barbecue Flavor to Instant Ramen

Three limited-time Top Ramen Beef varieties featuring Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauces launch nationwide exclusively at Walmart March 7, 2026

GARDENA, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two beloved brands with deep roots in Japanese and Japanese-American food culture are coming together for a new way to ramen. Nissin®, the creator of the iconic Top Ramen® brand, has partnered with Bachan's®, the Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce brand known for its bold, fresh, umami flavor, to launch three limited-time-only products.

Top Ramen partners with Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce to introduce co-branded limited-time offerings.

Top Ramen has always inspired fans to make it their own and this collaboration with Bachan's honors that spirit, taking a beloved fan hack and making it effortless. The three new offerings celebrate the way fans already enhance Top Ramen at home, by finishing it with Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce as a flavor-elevating topping. The collaboration brings that fan-favorite hack straight to the bowl, making it easier than ever to enjoy elevated ramen – no extra steps required.

Each variety pairs Top Ramen's classic beef flavored ramen with the bold, fresh, umami flavors Bachan's is known for:

Top Ramen Beef featuring Bachan's The Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce : rich, savory flavor

: rich, savory flavor Top Ramen Beef featuring Bachan's Sweet & Spicy Japanese Barbecue Sauce : the perfect kick of sweet heat

: the perfect kick of sweet heat Top Ramen Beef featuring Bachan's Roasted Garlic Japanese Barbecue Sauce: bold flavor for garlic lovers

Together, the lineup brings a new tasty ramen experience, further enhancing a pantry staple that generations have grown up loving.

"This collaboration is incredibly special to us," said Justin Gill, Founder and CEO of Bachan's. "Top Ramen is such an iconic brand with a legacy that spans generations, and it's an honor to partner together. People have always personalized their ramen at home, many times with Bachan's. Bringing these flavors together in an official partnership feels natural."

"The partnership celebrates the way fans already enjoy Top Ramen while honoring the traditions that made it a household name," said Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Nissin Foods. "We're incredibly proud to launch Top Ramen's first limited-time offerings in collaboration with Bachan's. By teaming up, we're taking the extra step for our fans – adding that special finishing touch so they can enjoy elevated ramen effortlessly."

The partnership also marks a meaningful milestone for both brands with shared values around family, food, and shared moments. Together, Top Ramen and Bachan's are celebrating the evolution of Asian flavors in the U.S. – from affordable pantry staples to mainstream culinary icons.

The Top Ramen x Bachan's lineup will be available exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide starting March 7, 2026, for a limited-time only, with an MSRP of $1.47.

About Nissin Foods®

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that" peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare, and serve noodles all in one. For over 65 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry® Rice With Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy Bowl, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK and GEKI™. The company corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

About Bachan's®

Founded in 2013 by Japanese-American entrepreneur Justin Gill, Bachan's perfected its multi-generational family recipe over six years before launching the Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce in 2019. Guided by its ethos, A Tradition of Bold, Fresh, Umami Flavor™, Bachan's creates cold-filled sauces made with simple, authentic, non-GMO ingredients, without preservatives or artificial flavorings, because Our Ingredients Matter®.

Contact:

Analisa Vera

[email protected]

SOURCE Nissin Foods