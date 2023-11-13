Top Rank and Venum Join Forces on Groundbreaking Boxing Collaboration

News provided by

Top Rank Boxing

13 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

The multi-year partnership includes an apparel line and branding at the world-famous Top Rank Gym

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rank, the worldwide leader in boxing promotion, is pleased to announce a multi-year, first-of-its-kind partnership with combat sports apparel and equipment industry giant Venum.

This co-branded collection includes a full suite of apparel — debuting in Spring 2024 and available at www.venum.com  — and will feature men's tracksuits, boxing shorts, performance shirts, and boxing footwear. A specially branded women's line is in development and will be unveiled at a later date.

Continue Reading
Top Rank, the worldwide leader in boxing promotion, has announced a multi-year, first-of-its-kind partnership with combat sports apparel and equipment industry giant Venum.
Top Rank, the worldwide leader in boxing promotion, has announced a multi-year, first-of-its-kind partnership with combat sports apparel and equipment industry giant Venum.

"Venum has always been committed to partnering with those who serve as role models," said Franck Dupuis, Venum's Founder & CEO. "Venum entered the boxing market with the desire to bring athletes the very best. This collaboration sends a clear message that we want to put boxers in the best possible position, just as Top Rank has done for more than 50 years."

"Venum has taken the combat sports world by storm with their forward-thinking, innovative products, and we are thrilled to be partnering with one of the industry's true visionaries," said Brian Kelly, Top Rank's Chief Revenue Officer.

In addition to the soon-to-be unveiled apparel line, Venum is now the official corporate sponsor of the Top Rank Gym, Las Vegas' home of champions. Located less than two miles from The Strip, the Top Rank Gym has specially branded Venum equipment, from the heavy bags to the ring aprons. The gym is a go-to destination for fighters and has served as the training home for dozens of fistic luminaries, including WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, lightweight world champion Devin "The Dream" Haney, and living legends Oscar De La Hoya and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

About Venum
Venum is the world's leading combat sports apparel brand. Founded in 2005, the brand and its iconic snakehead logo first made inroads into the MMA world with some of the world's greatest champions, including UFC legends Jose Aldo, Frankie Edgar, Wanderlei Silva, Lyoto Machida. The official outfitter of the UFC, the snake brand has become synonymous with combat sports through its unrivaled product development, research and development, and strategic partnerships with tomorrow's superstars and living legends such as Vasiliy Lomachenko and Giorgio Petrosyan. Venum has initiated a "fashion lifestyle" around combat sports and aims to be the go-to brand for all fighters.

About Top Rank
Innovation has been the standard at Top Rank since it was established in 1973 by Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum. The boxing industry's leading promotional company, Top Rank has shaped, developed, and promoted the careers of top international pay-per-view superstars and Hall of Famers, including Muhammad Ali, Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns, Roberto Duran, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Leonard, Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Vasiliy Lomachenko and Tyson Fury.

Known for creating strategic collaborations between athletes, sponsors, and television networks, Top Rank has been an architect of boxing's global growth by staging high-profile events in landmark settings around the world. Top Rank is the industry-leader in creating unforgettable in-arena experiences for fans and embracing 21st century technological advancements to distribute world-class fights and shoulder programming across a variety of platforms.

SOURCE Top Rank Boxing

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.