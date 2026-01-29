Forbes #1-Ranked AI Training Company to Build Advanced Technical Capabilities for Federal Workforce

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The same training methods that produce engineers at OpenAI, Google and Anthropic are coming to the IRS. The federal government has selected Codesmith for a multiple-award Blanket Purchase Agreement valued at up to $118 million, with task orders to be issued for training delivery to Treasury and IRS personnel.

Codesmith, recently ranked the #1 AI training company for 2026 by Forbes, will serve as primary subcontractor delivering advanced AI-first engineering training under the BPA. A seasoned federal training provider serves as prime contractor, bringing government contracting expertise that complements Codesmith's engineering excellence and innovation.

Selected for the multiple-award BPA, Codesmith will deliver the AI-first engineering training that has placed nearly 5,000 graduates at leading technology companies.

"We're bringing the same rigorous AI engineering training that produces leaders at OpenAI and Google directly to the federal workforce," said Will Sentance, founder and CEO of Codesmith. "Treasury and IRS personnel will gain access to the methods, instructors and curriculum that have created nearly 5,000 elite engineers across the technology industry."

The initiative develops permanent AI engineering expertise within the federal workforce, addressing the challenge of building advanced technical capabilities in rapidly evolving fields like artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Founded in 2015 by Sentance, an Oxford Fellow specializing in AI and engineering, Codesmith operates on a distinctive principle: engineers producing 10x engineers. The company has placed graduates at organizations including Google, Anthropic, Tesla and the U.S. House of Representatives, with alumni contributing to major open source tools including React, TensorFlow and scikit-learn.

Federal selection followed rigorous evaluation of Codesmith's independently verified outcomes: 85-90% of graduates placed within 12 months, two-thirds promoted within three years, and an average starting salary of $130,000. Unlike competitors, Codesmith relies entirely on word-of-mouth referrals rather than advertising, with all outcomes verified by the Council on Integrity in Results Reporting.

The program will be taught by instructors from leading technology companies including Meta and Anthropic, drawing from Codesmith's community of over 100 alumni at principal engineer level or above. Training is scheduled to begin in spring 2026.

