Top Ranked Customer Communications Management (CCM) Firm for Financial Institutions in Europe, Assentis, Focuses on North American Market

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Assentis' inception, their focus has been on the financial sector and their effort is paying off. In its home market of Europe, Assentis holds the leading position in terms of capabilities and market presence among financial service providers.

The Customer Communications Management (CCM) industry is complex, particularly when you consider its transition and convergence with the Digital Customer Experience (DCX) world. The Aspire Leaderboard helps companies understand the complexity and changes in the CCM industry. It is an interactive online tool that visualizes the CCM industry, ranking vendors into a dynamic vendor grid, enabling end users to evaluate CCM vendors based on their individual requirements.

In a worldwide comparison, Assentis is in the top ten with ambitious expansion plans in North America. Historically, Europe has always been the epicenter in financial services with many global banks based here, operating in a heavily regulated environment. Assentis has emerged and grown to hold its leadership position servicing banks with stringent requirements for their communication and documentation. Of all the companies using Assentis solutions, more than 93% are still active customers today.

The strength of Assentis' solutions is their focus on offering vertical integrations into existing banking ecosystems using specific use cases and bespoke technology which is complemented by a committed Professional Services engagement. This provides optimum support for the line of business while relieving IT of the workload. Assentis will continue to pursue this focus and is committed to expanding its customer base, particularly in the US and Asia.

About Assentis Technologies

Assentis is a leading Customer Communication Management (CCM) technology innovator focused on empowering financial institutions to exchange relevant, timely and consistent information along all channels. Assentis solutions are in use by more than 110 organizations worldwide, including many of the top 10 banks. Founded in 2002, Assentis (www.assentis.com) is headquartered in Switzerland with offices in America, Europe and Asia.

For any inquiries, please contact Richard Allin, Chief Revenue Officer in the Americas at +1 800 807 8178 or email richard.allin@assentis.com.

SOURCE Assentis

Related Links

https://www.assentis.com

