Top-Ranked Middlebury College Expands Online Master's Degree in Language Services

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Middlebury College, known for its prestigious undergraduate liberal arts College in Vermont and innovative graduate programs in international studies and languages at the Middlebury Institute in Monterey, CA, today announced a partnership with instructional design firm, iDesign, to help develop the initial courses of its fully online Master of Arts program in Translation and Localization Management.

The localization and language services industry, which focuses on the translation of products into local languages and the adaptation of products to suit local cultures and markets, is a $40 billion market, projected to grow at a rate of more than 7 percent annually. The Middlebury Institute offers the first and only Master of Arts in Translation and Localization Management in the United States. The fully online TLM program will focus on preparing busy professionals for careers in translating goods and services into the languages and for the cultures of local markets.

"Tapping into the power of online learning is a critical strategy for responding to demand for well-prepared TLM professionals," said Amy Collier, associate provost for digital learning at Middlebury, "We are excited to partner with iDesign, with its deep expertise in instructional design and online learning, as we continue to expand the reach of our exceptional graduate and professional programs."

iDesign will work closely with experts from Middlebury's Office of Digital Learning and Inquiry (DLINQ) to adapt its curriculum and activities and design new online courses. The fully-online master's program is scheduled to launch in September 2020.

The program is specifically designed to meet the needs of adult students who are working professionals, have families, or are unable to relocate to Monterey; in this program, they can continue to meet their work and family obligations while benefiting from the school's individualized attention and quality teaching to enhance their career opportunities.

"At a time when our economy is more global, multilingual, and multicultural than any time in history, translation and localization represents a vital new field for ensuring the exchange of ideas, goods, and services across societies," said Whitney Kilgore, Chief Academic Officer of iDesign. "Middlebury brings a world-class reputation for preparing the next generation of language and international affairs experts. We're excited to partner with them as they continue to grow their online presence."

