Top-Ranked MSSP ACO for Long-Term Care Announces Name Change that Reflects Expanded Offering

Sound Long-Term Care Management will become Sound Accountable Care

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Long-Term Care Management (SLTCM), an accountable care organization (ACO) within Sound Physicians, today announces that it will change its name to Sound Accountable Care, a move prompted by the organization's growth and service expansion.

The company's rapid growth and comprehensive service offering made the change necessary, said Michael Camacho, president of accountable care at Sound Physicians.

"This change represents how we've grown as an organization, how our providers care for patients, and what accountable care looks like across a patient's full continuum of care, while staying true to our core mission and strengths," Camacho said.

Sound Accountable Care serves patients across the care continuum, including nursing facilities and assisted living communities, and is expanding into independent living communities and patients' homes.

In its first three years of operation, physician-led Sound Accountable Care has set the standard for ACO performance in the long-term care (LTC) field. It led shared savings for all Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) ACOs focused on long-term care and facility-based beneficiaries in Performance Year 2024. In only its second year of performance, it saved Medicare nearly $114 million in total shared savings, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

"Our name is changing, but our mission is not. We will continue to follow our proven model and deliver performance that best positions providers, patients and facilities for success," Camacho said.

The shift means that Sound Accountable Care can expand its focus to emphasize partnerships that:

Provide for patients before they require long–term placement

Improve transitions into and out of skilled nursing

Maintain continuity as patients' needs evolve

"As we build upon the success of our ACOs, we wanted our organization's name to be representative of our impactful work across the care journey," said Sound Physicians CEO Jeff Alter. "We aren't changing for the sake of change – we are growing into deeper partnerships with the stakeholders we serve."

In addition to Sound Accountable Care's current offering under the MSSP ACO model, the organization has applied to participate in the new LEAD (Long-term Enhanced ACO Design) model recently introduced by CMS. That 10-year program begins in 2027.

To learn more about Sound Accountable Care, click here.

About Sound Accountable Care, a Sound Physicians ACO

Sound Accountable Care operates ACOs in programs including the Medicare Shared Savings Program and focuses on Medicare beneficiaries living in long-term care, assisted, and independent living facilities. With a dedicated clinical team led by physicians – and deep roots in value-based care cultivated over more than two decades – Sound Accountable Care's aim is to support its partners in providing uncompromising care to patients while enhancing financial performance. We invest deeply in our people, partners, and technology – including telemedicine – to ensure we connect patients with the care they need and deserve.

Media Contact

Supreme Communications for Sound Accountable Care

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SOURCE Sound Accountable Care