Top Rated Global and U.S. Spiritual Podcast, A Psychic's Story, Celebrates Five Years of Success

–Podcast hits nearly 200 episodes with millions of downloads across 195 countries–

ATLANTA, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Psychic's Story, a top 0.5% global and #4 spiritual podcast in the U.S., is celebrating five years of success this June. The podcast shares real stories by real people who lead "supernatural" lives in order to help others not feel alone on their spiritual journeys and to dispel common myths and misconceptions about spirituality. The podcast first dropped its trailer on June 6, 2019, and distributed bi-weekly episodes for two years before pivoting to weekly episodes. Nearly 200 episodes later, with millions of downloads a year, the podcast now has listeners in all 195 countries around the world.

Past guests range from celebrities to spiritual leaders as well as renown psychics, mediums, and energy healers such as Israel Del Toro (DT) Junior, Neale Donald Walsch, Sonya Fitzpatrick, Pat Longo, and Kim Russo. In addition to featuring well-known experts, A Psychic's Story has guests who are just beginning their work or path in the spiritual and supernatural spaces.

Trending episode topics to date include how to communicate with animals and pets, how to connect with angels, guides, and spirit teams, how to understand energetic bodies, and how to develop psychic abilities/intuition. There are also monthly episodes that share listener submitted true stories about supernatural experiences. A free customized mediation series created by Nichole Bigley and Barrett Self to energetically heal and awaken those who partake is also available.

"I started A Psychic's Story five years ago in order to help people who might be feeling alone during their spiritual awakenings and journeys," said creator and host Nichole Bigley. "The community of people and listeners worldwide is phenomenal in their support of each other, but also humanity. What began as a passion project for me quickly turned into my purpose to connect and help people realize how we are all spiritual beings living a human experience."

A Psychic's Story is available on all podcast players such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible, and more.

About A Psychic's Story

A Psychic's Story is a weekly podcast that shares real stories by real people who lead "supernatural" lives among the ordinary. It receives millions of downloads a year across 195 countries in the world, making it a top 0.5% global and #4 spiritual podcast in the U.S. It aims to help others not feel alone on their spiritual journeys and to dispel common myths and misconceptions along the way. It's available on all podcast players including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, Spotify, Castbox, Podchaser, and Podurama.

For more information, visit apsychicsstory.com, supernaturalmatters.com or go to Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and YouTube – @APsychicsStory.

About Nichole Bigle

For the last 24 years, renowned intuitive and energy healer Nichole Bigley has been transforming lives, including her own. She is the creator and host of A Psychic's Story, a top 0.5% global and #4 spiritual podcast in the U.S., receiving millions of downloads a year in all 195 countries around the world.

In order to help kids and teens shift their vibration, develop their intuition and become more empowered as a result, Nichole created a spinoff podcast A Psychic's Story: Kids' Edition. She is also the creator and host of Supernatural Matters, a global podcast that dives into the mystical and surreal, helping people determine what is natural or supernatural.

Looking for Angels: A Guide to Understanding and Connecting with Angels is Nichole's first book with co-author Dr. Scott Guerin where it quickly became a bestseller, sharing the history of angels through religion, science, psychology and modern-day. Through true stories, data, and expert tips, the award-winning book is an invaluable tool and guide for anyone interested in learning more about these divine beings as well as how to connect and communicate with them.

For more information, visit apsychicsstory.com, supernaturalmatters.com or go to Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and YouTube – @APsychicsStory.

Media Contact

404-395-8810

[email protected]

SOURCE A Psychic's Story