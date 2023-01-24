Top Rated Global Workforce Management Solutions Provider WorkForce Software Welcomes Nicole Neumarker as Chief Technology Officer and Bill Razzino as Chief Financial Officer

LIVONIA, Mich., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software , announces the addition of two seasoned SaaS executives to its leadership team to support the company's continued business growth and geographic expansion programs and uphold its number one workforce management software provider position in the market. Nicole Neumarker joins WorkForce Software as Chief Technology Officer and Bill Razzino as Chief Financial Officer.

Nicole Neumarker, Chief Technology Officer

Neumarker joins WorkForce Software with over 20 years of experience in technology and software development leadership roles of setting strategic direction and leading teams to develop market leading products. Neumarker will oversee WorkForce Software's software development and innovation functions while playing a key role in defining the company's product strategy and delivery roadmap. Neumarker will also work closely with current and future customers to ensure WorkForce solutions continue to meet the needs of their global enterprise customers today and as their organizations continue to evolve. Prior to WorkForce Software, Neumarker was the Executive Vice President of Development and Innovation at Cotiviti achieving delivery and retention goals and implementing a modern prioritization process and agile at scale.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nicole as our Chief Technology Officer," says Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software. "Given her impressive and extensive background in leadership and business growth, we know she will be a strong asset to our team and a driver of innovation and value for customers of our solutions. Nicole is also a strong champion for women in leadership and STEM, which is a shared value of WorkForce Software. We look forward to learning from her experiences as we continue to support and empower our staff to improve employee experiences for deskless and office workers worldwide."

"I am beyond excited to join the WorkForce Software team as Chief Technology Officer. I am impressed with the capabilities that WorkForce Software has implemented into its product suite over the last few years to keep up with the rapidly evolving workplace and differentiate its offerings," says Neumarker. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in leadership to support and guide my team as we navigate unpredictable changes in the workplace and significant shifts in the technology industry. I will also use my skills in aligning technology systems and investments with corporate goals to build out WorkForce Software's suite of workplace management solutions through innovation and expansion. This is especially important during this critical time when the global economy remains uncertain, and many companies are relying on workplace technology to attract and retain their talent and create a positive, productive environment for its staff."

Neumarker's experience as a female leader in STEM and technology has played a key role in her career. Women only make up 29% of the STEM workforce and according to recent research only 8.4% of all chief technology officers are women, making Nicole a unique technology leader and mentor to women in the industry. WorkForce Software is dedicated to creating a culture that offers diversity, flexibility, and trust for employees, and Neumarker's experience and perspective will enable the company to expand on the strong culture it has already developed as she takes on her role as Chief Technology Officer. The addition of Neumarker will increase the diversity of WorkForce Software's executive team to an equal gender balance of its leadership team, which reaffirms WorkForce Software's commitment to remaining equitable and inclusive.

Bill Razzino, Chief Financial Officer

A strategic global leader, Razzino brings over 20 years of experience with the Big 4 and time in public, privately held, and PE-backed companies focused on growth and innovation. Most recently, Razzino served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer at SPINS, a highly profitable SaaS data technology company focused on wellness and the natural products industry. There he led the transformation of people, processes, and technology across multiple functions to scale the business.

Razzino will lead all aspects of the company's Finance, Legal, and Information Technology functions to support the company growth and expansion.

"We are excited to have Bill join the team," said Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software. "His extensive experience and passion for building financial processes for supporting the growth of SaaS businesses will be invaluable as we prepare to cross our next revenue milestone. Bill's innovative and forward-thinking leadership will also be a critical asset when it comes to leading the continued evolution of our finance function to support overall growth."

"I am looking forward to this next chapter in my career with the WorkForce Software team as Chief Financial Officer," commented Razzino. "The company's growth over the last few years is impressive and I am excited by the opportunity to further this trajectory as the rapid acceleration in HR transformation continues. In addition to supporting the ability to identify and evaluate investment strategies, I will also partner with the team to create exceptional value for the company and its customers. This is essential in today's economic climate as companies need to continuously optimize to maintain their leadership position."

