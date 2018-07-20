Top-Rated Immigration Law Firm Wolfsdorf Rosenthal LLP Expands into the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolfsdorf Rosenthal LLP (WR) is starting 2019 with a major Bay Area expansion, establishing offices in San Francisco and Oakland. This will add to its offices in Los Angeles, New York and Shanghai. Recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of 2019's best immigration law firms, as well as by Chambers USA as a Band 1 immigration practice, WR provides cutting-edge visa and global relocation services.

Leading the San Francisco office is partner Brandon Meyer, a well-respected business and investment immigration lawyer active in Bay Area Mobility Managers (BAMM), the British American Business Council (BABC) among several other professional organizations. Brandon was previously selected by EB-5 Investors Magazine as a top 25 EB-5 attorney.

In Oakland, WR has merged with the CPG Law Group led by partner Charina Garcia. Charina represents and counsels companies and individuals on both employment and family-based immigration matters. Charina has successfully argued before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and participated in the Refugee and Immigrant Advocacy Clinic. She is also a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA). She was Vice-Chair of the AILA National Liaison Committee for the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service's California Service Center. In addition, Charina has served on the Board of Directors for Filipino Advocates for Justice.

The Wolfsdorf Rosenthal LLP expansion has been fueled by demand for WRapid, the firm's proprietary Immigration Management System powered by Salesforce, which provides the industry's most advanced technology and ERP solutions. "Clients, including human resources and employees, love the ease and functionality of the system, as well as its advanced reporting capabilities. The enormous time and cost-savings achieved have made our proprietary system well worth the huge investment. We realize human resources are looking for ways to cut costs and create efficiencies, and WRapid does both," said Bernard Wolfsdorf, Managing Partner at WR.

WRapid has revolutionized visa processing to facilitate global talent relocation needs. This centralized, cloud-based portal, built on the Salesforce platform, increases case processing efficiencies and delivers easily accessible real-time case statuses, customized reports, and the latest immigration guidelines, as well as a fully-integrated accounting and billing system. It also features numerous client-focused tools, such as advanced digital questionnaires and online payment options, to facilitate a streamlined approach to case management. WRapid provides cutting-edge service through security, efficiency, speed, accuracy, and transparency.

The WR global team numbers more than 130 dedicated immigration professionals using this most advanced immigration management software. The expansion into the Bay Area provides all employers with the opportunity to leverage global immigration as a vital tool to attract and access global talent.

Founded in 1986 by Bernard Wolfsdorf, a former national president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, WR is one of the oldest and most renowned global immigration practices and is now also one of the fastest growing firms specializing exclusively in immigration law. The firm provides comprehensive global immigration solutions for multinational corporations, investors, academic and research institutions, artists, and families.

