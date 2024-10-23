Top-Rated Licensed Psychedelic Mushroom Retreat in the United States, Confluence Retreats, Announces Winter 'Renewal' Programs

Rooted in Oregon's pioneering legal framework for psilocybin, these nature-based healing programs blend centuries of wisdom on navigating psychedelic experiences with modern practices like breathwork and meditation. Participants receive compassionate guidance from skilled facilitators and benefit from the shared support of a close-knit group. Hosted by the non-profit Hi-U Foundation, under the leadership of Myles Katz and co-directors from indigenous tribes of southern Oregon and northern California, the retreats carry forward a rich cultural history of using psychedelic mushrooms for healing, informed by the latest science and research to optimize outcomes of psilocybin therapy.

"Confluence Retreats was born out of my experience as co-founder of Synthesis, one of the world's most renowned legal psilocybin retreats," said Myles Katz, founder of Confluence Retreats. "After Synthesis Retreat closed in early 2023, I knew I wanted to continue offering life-changing journeys, but in a way that aligned organizational integrity with the healing experiences that we provide. Our focus remains on delivering safe, accessible, and legally supported journeys for every participant," said Katz.

The Renewal programs combine multiple psilocybin experiences with breathwork and expert facilitation to foster deep healing. The retreats are intentionally designed for small groups of no more than eight participants, ensuring each individual receives personalized attention and care. Confluence's programs fully comply with Oregon's legal framework for psilocybin in partnership with Omnia Group Ashland , one of Oregon's premier licensed psilocybin centers.

Confluence Retreats offers payment plans to make these transformational retreats more accessible. In partnership with Nectara, Confluence provides over 100 digital resources to help participants prepare for their psilocybin journey and integrate their insights into lasting, positive change.

A practicing physician, Luis, who has spent 30 years treating thousands of patients with medications for depression, anxiety, and other psychiatric disorders, had the following say about his transformative experience with Confluence Retreats:

"Although [commonly-prescribed] medications are often effective at reducing symptoms, they do not lead to full remission and side effects are common. I reviewed the science behind the psychedelic treatment of depression and looked at many different options to experience it for myself… I had been on antidepressants for 20 years… despite having 5 beautiful children and a loving wife, I had not felt joy in my life in as many years. During my second psilocybin treatment [at the retreat], I experienced an overwhelming sense of joy. For the first time in years, I felt present in my life, with my family, and with myself. Three months later, I remain off antidepressants and truly feel like my brain has been reset. I discovered a new guiding philosophy for my life: 'Feel More, Think Less."

"These programs are the culmination of more than 6 years of experience and relentless dedication to helping set and offer the gold standard of legal psilocybin retreats," Katz added. "Our focus on quality over quantity, our payment plan options to increase accessibility, and our partnership with industry leaders like Omnia Group Ashland and Nectara ensure that every participant is safe, supported, and fully prepared to integrate their transformational psychedelic mushroom retreat and the insights they gain from it into their daily lives."

Confluence Retreats results from a strategic partnership between Omnia Group Ashland, a leading licensed Psilocybin Service Center, and Hi-U Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to offering transformative retreats that foster deep connections with oneself, the community, and nature. This collaboration creates a unique legal opportunity for personal growth, emotional breakthroughs, and spiritual reconnection through psilocybin mushrooms. Hi-U Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit since 2023, is committed to providing ethical and impactful psilocybin facilitation experiences to all participants.

Myles Katz brings over 15 years of global experience to the psychedelic wellness industry. In 2018, he co-founded The Synthesis Institute, pioneering one of the world's first legal psychedelic service models. He also contributed to Oregon's psilocybin services, serving on the OPTA board and RACs for the Oregon Health Authority from 2020-2022.

As a licensed Psilocybin Facilitator, Myles is committed to directly guiding individuals on their healing journeys, alongside leading Confluence Retreats.

