Top-Rated Online Urgent Care Service Remedy Arrives in Dallas-Fort Worth as Officials Urge Ill Patients to Stay Home

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy, a doctor-led online urgent care service based in Austin, Texas, is pleased to announce its recent expansion into the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Just as officials are urging patients to stay home if they are ill, Remedy provides quality healthcare from the comfort of a patient's own home. Founded by Dr. Jeremy Gabrysch in 2015, Remedy provides board-certified medical providers to treat patients through home visits and telemedicine appointments. While health concerns and fears around coronavirus rise, Remedy answers the demand for convenient virtual and in-home healthcare.

With coronavirus fears spreading, U.S. health officials have warned those who are seeking medical attention to avoid areas where contagious illnesses often are contracted, such as hospitals or urgent care facilities. If patients have a need to visit their physician, whether that be for immediate treatment or a prescription refill, Remedy provides an alternative solution. Allowing patients to chat or schedule a home visit with a medical provider, Remedy allows patients to receive the care they need from the comfort of their own home.

"Due to quick-spreading illnesses, like the coronavirus, many patients are nervous to visit hospitals or urgent care facilities with a waiting room full of sick people," said Dr. Gabrysch. "With Remedy, patients can go online to speak directly to a board-certified medical provider or schedule a same-day house call. They never have to put themselves, or their children, at risk to contract an illness, and can leave the visit feeling confident their healthcare needs were met."

The rapid growth of delivery and online services have shown that consumers value convenience above all else. Every major industry has been transformed by the demand for convenience, and trailblazing companies like Spotify and Uber are paving the way for other industries to follow suit. In this service focused era, physicians like Dr. Gabrysch and Remedy are answering the overwhelming demand for convenient healthcare.

"I felt, in a world of Netflix and Amazon-style service, there had to be a way to integrate technology and healthcare to create a seamless, on-demand urgent care platform," said Dr. Gabrysch. "With Remedy, patients can contact a provider, receive medical advice, and request a home visit using nothing more than their smartphone."

Just like brick and mortar urgent care, Remedy's services are covered by most major insurers, such as Blue Cross, United Healthcare, Aetna, Cigna and Medicare. Patients' insurers are billed as an in-network provider, with the same plan limits/deductibles/coinsurance applying. Remedy offers low, flat-rate, transparent pricing for self-pay patients or those on higher-deductible HSA plans. Additionally, under the "Remedy Guarantee," no patient will pay for a visit they feel wasn't effective. Remedy partners with self-funded employers to use their innovative healthcare platform to drive high-quality, efficient care for employees. Remedy provides significant savings to bottom-line healthcare spending for employers, with dramatically better utilization than the national averages for most telemedicine offerings.

Remedy's services are now available in Dallas-Fort Worth. First time patients may visit myremedy.com, and use the coupon code DFWLaunch for a free online visit.

Founded in 2015 by Dr. Jeremy Gabrysch, Remedy is an urgent care service that provides board-certified physician assistants and nurse practitioners to treat patients. Remedy provides two convenient ways to meet their urgent care needs, home visits and telemedicine appointments, both easily accessible from MyRemedy.com. Patients receive a higher quality of care and convenience through Remedy's more personal approach. Convenient Care is the future of the medical field, and the urgent care service that Remedy provides ensures quality with convenience. For more information, visit MyRemedy.com.

