Top-Rated Sprint Drive Revs Up! More Features and Improved User Experience Now Available

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Rev your engines! Sprint (NYSE:S) today announced major enhancements to its top-rated Sprint Drive connected car solution. Now, the highest rated connected car app solution on both iOS App Store and Google Play Store has even more features to help keep drivers connected and safe on the road.1

Sprint Drive, a small wireless device that plugs in below the car's dashboard, keeps drivers connected to their cars2, sends real-time information to a smartphone or browser, and provides an in-car 4G LTE Wi-Fi mobile hotspot for passengers. Customers will now benefit from additional features, such as impact detection with automatic alerts3, maintenance reminders, repair indicators with estimates for nearby mechanics, an upgraded user interface, and, for the first time, full Spanish language support.

"Sprint Drive is constantly evolving in order to provide the best experience for our customers," said Hugo Saboia, director of product management and development, Sprint. "Now, with impact detection that alerts users when the vehicle is hit or involved in an accident, Sprint Drive is not only the highest rated solution but provides the most value in the industry."

Sprint Drive provides:

Peace of mind: Real-time vehicle tracking, diagnostics and impact detection with automatic alerts.

Safety: Driver scores and speed limit notifications.

Convenience: 24x7 emergency roadside assistance, repair estimates and maintenance reminders. 4

Connectivity: In-car 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.

Additionally, Sprint Drive includes trip history, analysis of driver behavior, a mechanic hotline with advice from ASE certified mechanics, repair guidance with instant cost estimates from nearby repair shops, vehicle maintenance and diagnostic alerts.

Right now, customers can get Sprint Drive free with the purchase of a monthly plan.5 Customers have two great monthly service plans from which to choose:

Sprint Drive Unlimited: $25 per month, per line with Unlimited mobile hotspot.

per month, per line with Unlimited mobile hotspot. Sprint Drive 2GB: $10 per month, per line with 2GB of mobile hotspot.6

If a customer is not 100% satisfied within the first 30 days, they can simply return their device and Sprint will refund device costs, service charges and related fees.7 Sprint Drive is available in Sprint retail stores by calling 800-SPRINT1 and visiting www.sprint.com/sprintdrive.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.3 million connections as of June 30, 2019, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands, including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

1 Device and qualifying service plan required.

2 Features require Sprint LTE Network for connectivity.

3 Based on user defined list only. Does not call 911.

4 Max four calls per year. Capable device, qualifying service in good standing, and Sprint Drive app required.

5 Limited time offer. Sprint Drive: $0 per month after $5.00per month credit applied within two bills with approved credit, 24-month installment plan, and new lines of service. Early termination results in remaining balance due. Tax due at sale.

6 With AutoPay. 2GB Plan: Mobile hotspot reduced to 2G speeds after data allowance. Unlimited Plan: SD video streams up to 480p, music up to 500 kbps, gaming up to 2 Mbps. Data deprioritization during congestion. Other monthly charges apply.

7 Applies to new lines of service. Select exclusions apply.

