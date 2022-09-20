New surgical offerings support Viva Eve's mission to provide 360° customized care tailored to women's needs and lifestyle, at every stage of life

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Viva Eve , New York's premier health destination offering integrated specialty care for women — from ObGyn services and fibroid treatments to nutrition — under one warm and welcoming roof, opens a surgical suite at their flagship Manhattan location. The first of its kind, Viva Eve offers 1-Roof Integrated Care that provides patients a single destination where they can manage all aspects related to their overall health. Currently Viva Eve boasts a diverse team of highly trained medical specialists in women's health: obstetrics, gynecology, minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, diagnostic radiology, interventional radiology, anesthesiology and nutrition. Viva Eve has now added Plastic Surgery services that further deliver on their coordinated approach to your health and wellness goals.

Top-Rated Women’s Health Destination Viva Eve Opens Surgical Suite and Expands Procedures to Include Plastic Surgery at Manhattan Flagship Location

The new on-site surgical suite now includes extra-large AAAASF-certified operating rooms with the latest and most advanced technology. The private recovery bays feature patient beds that include patient warming devices (The Bair Hugger system) to keep patients at a comfortable body temperature and allow them to recover and be closely monitored post-procedure.

All elements of Viva Eve's surgical suite at its 12,000 square foot Madison Avenue flagship location were crafted and designed with the patient experience at the forefront. From 14 temperature-controlled zones throughout the space for optimal patient comfort, medical grade, non-porous surfaces to maintain a sterile environment to innovative soundproofing technology called "Pink Next Gen Fiberglass," no element has been overlooked to achieve the highest quality care for patients.

"The female healthcare experience is often disjointed - consisting of trips to multiple doctors and specialists, inconsistent diagnosis, and an overall lack of education about many of the issues women face. Our goal is to provide world-class care where women can receive diagnosis, consultation, treatment, and post-op care all in one place from top-rated providers with decades of combined experience," said Dr. James A. Gohar , Co-founder and CEO Viva Eve .

Viva Eve's immediate focus with expanding into Plastics is helping women who often struggle with coming back to themselves after having children, particularly in the areas of the breast and abdomen. Diastasis recti, a common condition where one's abdomen muscles separate, affects 40% of postpartum women who experience stomach bulging. Now, women at Viva Eve who have already established care with providers they know and trust, have the option of receiving plastic surgery services led by board certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Lawrence S. Reed . Featured procedures include: Diastasis Recti Repair, Tummy Tucks, Liposuction, Breast Lifts, and Breast Augmentation. From ObGyn and fibroid services to plastic surgery, Viva Eve is reinventing women's health with a deep partnership and comprehensive approach for each woman.

Patients can go online at VivaEve.com to schedule their complimentary consultation at the Manhattan Flagship, centrally located on the corner of 59th Street and Madison Avenue. Viva Eve accepts most major insurance plans.

More About Viva Eve

Founded by Dr. James A. Gohar and Nehal Farouky, Viva Eve is a women's health and fibroids center in NYC born out of one simple belief: there has to be a better way to approach women's healthcare. A woman's healthcare journey that was once fragmented, disjointed and rushed with multiple visits to different specialists and offices, and a lack of education on her options were unfortunately all too common. Viva Eve wanted to change that with a healthcare center that offers women a holistic approach, combined with a welcoming and comforting environment and innovative technology, all under one roof.

Media Contact:

Sierra Santagati

(212) 988-2111

[email protected]

SOURCE Viva Eve