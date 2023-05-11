Top Real Estate Agent Plans to Help Homeowners Sell Over 50 Million in Real Estate Assets

OREM, Utah, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cody Kewley, a Utah Real Estate Agent and Investor plans to help homeowners sell over 50 million dollars worth of real estate within the next couple of years. Kewley, a native real estate investor and now real estate agent with Fathom Realty, first started his career fixing and flipping houses in Idaho, Florida, and Tennessee! After moving to Utah, Cody Kewley obtained his real estate license and plans to help over 100 clients within the next year sell their houses. Kewley's company, "Cody Kewley Real Estate Agent," has already been working with a handful of investors, homeowners, and agents to help accomplish his goal. Currently, most of his leads and potential clients are from Utah County, Salt Lake County, and surrounding cities.

Cody Kewley Real Estate Agent Brokerage Fathom Realty

Cody Kewley plans to work with agents all across Utah to help achieve this massive goal. Kewley is not achieving this goal alone; Real Estate Agents and Investors across the state have been sending him deals daily in hopes of getting the real estate deals across the finish line. The investors that Kewley works with are cash buyers that can typically close on houses within two weeks, which helps the sale time for homeowners.

How has the company "Cody Kewley Real Estate Agent" found and sourced all of these real estate deals? Kewley relies upon (SEO) Search Engine Optimisation websites that help attract leads. Or, to simplify, when customers search on Google "Real Estate Agents Near Me," typically Kewley will pop up in the search results. Thus driving not only sellers in Utah looking to sell a house but also out-of-state buyers looking for representation to buy in Utah.

Kewley's Company "Cody Kewley Real Estate Agent" takes pride in helping local homeowners easily sell their houses. After spending years in the real estate investing realm, Kewley has built relationships with; lenders, contractors, real estate agents, insurance agents, and title companies. Kewley gives all these direct contacts to homeowners to help them save time by giving them a list of qualified real estate specialists.

Property owners in and around Utah can contact Kewley directly by visiting his website www.UtahREAgent.com and plan a free scheduled meeting. He would love to connect whether you are a real estate seller, buyer, agent, or investor.

Contact Information:

Business Name: Cody Kewley Real Estate Agent

Cody

661-817-3568

1443 W 800 N STE 201, Orem, UT 84057

Website: www.utahreagent.com

SOURCE Cody Kewley Real Estate Agent