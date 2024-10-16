Top Real Estate AI Firms Restb.ai and Lundy Team Up to Deliver A More Powerful Voice-Driven Home Shopping Experience for Agents, Buyers and Sellers

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, Restb.ai , the leading provider of AI-powered computer vision for real estate, and Lundy, Inc ., creators of the most comprehensive voice-driven property search platform, have announced a new collaboration designed to deliver a more powerful and robust voice-driven home shopping search experience for home shoppers.

This new venture offers a significant benefit for Multiple Listing Services (MLSs). Any MLS currently utilizing Restb.ai's AI Advanced Tagging will receive a complimentary upgrade to one of Lundy's "Finding Homes Pro" features—expanding the capabilities for users without any additional cost.

This collaboration addresses a crucial need in the real estate industry: accessibility. According to the CDC – the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – one in four American adults has a disability, and vision impairment ranks as one of the top five disabilities. The 2022 National Health Interview Survey revealed that over 50 million American adults experience some degree of vision loss . This includes nearly 4 million individuals who struggle to see even with corrective lenses, more than 340,000 who are blind, and 45.95 million adults who report having trouble seeing, even with glasses.

Restb.ai and Lundy combine their collective AI technology to help address this significant consumer need – and base.

"Our mission is to provide the most comprehensive search engine available by voice to ensure the homebuying journey is accessible to everyone," said Justin Lundy, CEO of Lundy, Inc. "By joining forces with Restb.ai to leverage their market-leading computer vision technology, we're dramatically advancing our efforts at Lundy to make voice search a staple feature for every MLS. Together, we're setting a new standard for accessibility and user-friendly technology."

Restb.ai notes that beyond the vital services the new combined technology provides in the marketplace, it will also help deliver safe, proven AI to more real estate agents to help more clients.

"MLSs are leading the way in delivering practical AI to hundreds of thousands of real estate professionals nationwide," said Nathan Brannen, Chief Product Officer at Restb.ai. "By teaming up with Lundy, we're accelerating the momentum of AI adoption in the industry, allowing agents to match homebuyers and sellers to deliver the perfect home with unparalleled speed and precision. This partnership will profoundly impact how agents serve their clients, bringing more AI innovation to the forefront of real estate."

Lundy's voice-driven search capabilities go beyond the limitations of traditional screen readers, providing natural language home searches without interruptions from ads or pop-ups. MLSs currently offering Lundy's Finding Home Access benefit from a host of features, including Basic, Extended, and Scenario Search, Bilingual (English and Spanish) capabilities, and its Intelligent Listing Q&A.

The integration of Lundy's voice-driven search capabilities with Restb.ai's visual tagging system provides features that far exceed traditional search methods. This collaboration harnesses the full power of Restb.ai's 700+ visual search insights, adds custom search fields, intelligent image-based filtering, and enhanced listing inquiries with voice-powered Q&A to the Finding Homes platform, significantly improving how both agents and consumers interact with property listings.

"This collaboration between Restb.ai and Lundy marks a significant step forward for the real estate industry as it helps MLSs unlock the full power of our computer vision and paves the way for AI-powered search tools to become an integral part of the home buying experience," added Dominik Pogorzelski, General Manager MLS at Restb.ai, adding, "This is a great example of two complementary technologies coming together to better serve the customer; the whole truly is greater than the sum of its parts."

Restb.ai offers advanced generative AI and computer vision software solutions for the MLS industry, integrated into all leading MLS technology providers, and powers many of the leading standalone MLS technology systems.

More information about Restb.ai MLS software solutions is here - restb.ai/customers/MLS .

About Lundy, Inc.

Lundy Inc. is revolutionizing the real estate industry with its innovative voice interface, Finding Homes, which offers access to property listings through voice command, made possible by its LundyAI Core language-modeling technology. The company equips agents and brokers with the capabilities of superpowered voice assistants, significantly elevating their operational effectiveness and establishing new industry benchmarks.

About Restb.ai

Restb.ai , the leader in AI-powered computer vision for real estate, provides image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry's top brands and leading innovators. Its advanced AI-powered technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale that empower real estate companies with relevant and actionable property intelligence. Restb.ai can provide deep insight into each of the 1 million property photos uploaded daily.

For more information on Restb.ai, visit its website .

