Top Real Estate Team, Team Warner, Joins simpliHŌM in a High-Profile Move from Compass Real Estate

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- simpliHŌM proudly announces the addition of the prestigious Team Warner to its rapidly growing family of real estate professionals. Comprised of industry veterans Ashley Oliver, Katie Larimore, and Sara Terry, and led by the accomplished Jessica Warner, Team Warner has consistently provided exceptional service and delivered outstanding results to their clients across Middle Tennessee.

Sara Terry, Jessica Warner and Ashley Oliver

Jessica Warner, an influential figure in the real estate market, brings her wealth of experience and expertise to simpliHŌM, further solidifying the company's position as a leader in the industry. Team Warner's decision to join simpliHŌM reflects the company's commitment to innovation, cutting-edge technology, and a client-centric approach to real estate.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jessica and her talented team to simpliHŌM," says Sean Miku, CEO. "Their dedication to excellence, extensive market knowledge, and proven track record of success make them an ideal fit for our growing organization. We look forward to supporting them as they continue to set new benchmarks in the Middle Tennessee real estate market."

Team Warner has built an impressive reputation for their personalized approach and unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. With a focus on seamless transactions and an understanding of the unique needs of each client, Team Warner has become a trusted name in the real estate industry. Their move to simpliHŌM aligns with their mission to provide the best possible experience to their clientele.

Jessica Warner, Team Warner's leader, shares her enthusiasm for the move, stating, "We are excited to join simpliHŌM, a company that shares our values and vision for the future of real estate. The innovative tools and resources offered by simpliHŌM will allow us to further enhance our clients' experiences and expand our reach in the Middle Tennessee market."

As Team Warner joins simpliHŌM, clients and partners can expect the same high level of service and professionalism that has become synonymous with their name. This strategic partnership between Team Warner and simpliHŌM signals a new era of growth and success in the Middle Tennessee real estate market.

About simpliHŌM:

Founded in 2018 with the belief that all people should be put first, and the real estate process should be simplified, simpliHŌM is working hard each day to truly Make Real Estate Simple for their clients and agents.

In a world where connection, and loneliness, are at their highest rates in history, simpliHŌM desires to bring the relationship to the focal point, and leverage technology for ultimate transparency through the process. From exclusive access to the details of a transaction, to full contract-to-close services for free to their agents on every transaction, simpliHŌM does everything with a People First approach. For more information about simpliHŌM, visit www.joinsimplihom.com.

