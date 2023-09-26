Top Realtor's Insight Raises the Bar for Real Estate Expectations

News provided by

Forbes Books

26 Sep, 2023, 07:56 ET

"As Is: An Insider's Guide to Real Estate" by Joan Herlong is released with Forbes Books

This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Is: An Insider's Guide to Real Estate, by Joan Herlong is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

Popular television programs make the real estate business look easy. However, with more than thirty years of experience as a realtor in the Upstate of South Carolina, Joan Herlong knows there's more to buying and selling houses than meets the eye.

Joan Herlong Releases As Is: An Insider's Guide to Real Estate with Forbes Books
Joan Herlong Releases As Is: An Insider's Guide to Real Estate with Forbes Books

In As Is, Herlong speaks the language of real estate fluently. She shares everything she has learned about achieving success in real estate—as an agent, a buyer, and a seller. Herlong explains how to separate the professional agents from the part-timers, and she outlines how she trains Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby's International Realty agents to succeed by serving their clients. Finally, she offers proven, practical advice to buyers and sellers to help them get the most out of every transaction.

Buying or selling a home can be stressful, emotional, and extremely personal. That's why her book and company are formed around three core values: honor, advocacy, and expertise.

"This is my effort to raise the bar, hopefully inspiring more dedicated, full-time agents who will treat this high-stakes business with the seriousness that buyers and sellers deserve," said Herlong. "Whether you're an agent, aspiring agent, a buyer, or a seller, you'll find insights and strategies in here that will help you become better informed to get the most out of your experience."

About Joan Herlong
Joan Herlong is a top-producing, award-winning Realtor with more than thirty years of experience, as well as the Founder and CEO of Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby's International Realty, a real estate firm with more than 40 professionals that specializes in luxury properties located in the Upstate of South Carolina. During her career, Joan has negotiated thousands of deals, advised on thousands, and believes professionalism, transparency, candor, integrity, and advocacy are not just words. Learn more at www.joanherlong.com.

About Forbes Books
Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

Media Contacts
Member Media Contact:
Forbes Books Media Contact: Samantha Miller, [email protected] 

SOURCE Forbes Books

