Top Reasons to Have GV on Your Radar

TORONTO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GV), a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, today announced the top reasons to have GV stocks.

Strategic Transition: In response to changing education policies, GV strategically transitioned from traditional education to high technology, life sciences, and AI education, positioning itself at the forefront of innovation.

Diversification of Revenue Streams: With a focus on high-tech and AI education, GV expanded its revenue streams beyond traditional education, tapping into lucrative markets in technology, life sciences, and artificial intelligence.

Expansion into New Markets: Through collaborations with global partners, GV expanded its market presence beyond Canada, leveraging its expertise in education technology to tap into international markets.

Innovative Education Programs: GV introduced innovative education programs, including the Algoma University Learners Early Access Program (LEAP), offering students unique pathways to postsecondary education and fostering international collaboration.

Strong Leadership: Under the guidance of experienced leadership, including CEO Mr. Zhong Chen, GV has executed strategic initiatives effectively, driving growth and innovation in the high technology, life sciences, and AI education.

Global Collaborations: Our strategic alliances with industry leaders such as Red Sun Group and Shenzhen Guoli Intelligent Technology Group amplify our reach and capabilities. These partnerships facilitate groundbreaking initiatives in life sciences, AI education, and STEM, driving innovation and value creation.

Cutting-Edge Biochip Technology: With our partnership with Canada BRAUN Bio Technology Group Inc., Visionary is at the forefront of biochip technology. Our world-class products address critical needs in medical testing, drug development, and more, positioning us as leaders in Canada's burgeoning biotech sector.

New Energy Vehicles: Visionary Group, is having intention to collaborate with Farnova Holding Group, which will be Canada's first independent brand of new energy vehicles. This initiative addresses a critical need in the market and promotes eco-conscious transportation solutions.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. headquartered in Toronto, Canada, a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "would," "continue," "should," "may," or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Visionary Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Visionary Holdings Inc.