Top REIT Capital Markets Partner Joins Latham & Watkins in Washington, D.C.

Abigail Smith's extensive REIT capital markets experience further enhances Latham's market-leading REIT Practice

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Abigail Smith has joined the firm as a partner in the Washington, D.C. office and as a member of the Capital Markets and Public Company Representation Practices. Smith represents issuers, underwriters, and other parties across an array of capital markets transactions, with a primary focus on the real estate investment trust (REIT), financial services, and hospitality industries. She also advises clients on ongoing disclosure, reporting, and broader corporate governance matters.

Abigail Smith

"Abigail has significant experience in REIT capital markets transactions that will further strengthen our top-ranked REIT practice on the East Coast and around the globe," said Daniel Lennon, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' Washington, D.C. office. "Her sophisticated understanding of the space enhances our ability to help clients stay ahead of the curve as markets, regulations, and asset classes evolve."

Smith brings substantial experience representing issuers and underwriters in SEC-registered and exempted capital markets transactions, such as initial public offerings, preferred and common equity offerings, and debt offerings, including investment grade, high yield, and green bonds.

Julian Kleindorfer, Global Co-Chair of Latham's REIT Industry Group, said: "Abigail's significant experience on cutting-edge REIT transactions will further propel our market-leading position in the space. She will be an asset to our REIT and investment banking clients through the full REIT lifecycle, as well as our public company clients navigating an increasingly complex market environment."

Smith said: "Latham's premier platform of capital markets, M&A, tax, real estate, finance, and executive compensation capabilities is built to meet the needs of REITs from every angle and at every turn. Latham is known for its collaborative culture, and I look forward to working with colleagues across practices to deliver positive results for clients."

Smith joins Latham from Hogan Lovells. She received her JD from Georgetown University and BA from Vanderbilt University.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office. Latham & Watkins works in cooperation with the Law Firm of Salman M. Al-Sudairi, a limited liability company, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Contacts

Daniel Lennon, Washington, D.C. Office Managing Partner, +1.202.637.2200

Julian Kleindorfer, REIT Industry Group Global Co-Chair, +1.213.891.8371

SOURCE Latham & Watkins