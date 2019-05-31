Top Religious Leaders, Victims Of Attacks, Gather Sun. At Lincoln Mem. To Combat Hate

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top faith, ethnic, and civic leaders from across the spectrum, including leaders of congregations that were among the worst victims of domestic terrorism, will unite Sunday evening, June 2, at the Lincoln Memorial to stand against hate and violence. Among those in attendance will be Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory, the new head of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington; The Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington; and Imam Talib Shareef of the Nation's Mosque, Masjid Muhammad. Joining them will be Reverend Eric Manning of Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, which was attacked in 2015; Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, targeted in a deadly attack last October; and Dr. Bernice King, daughter of the Rev. Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. and CEO of the MLK Center for Nonviolent Social Change; as well as a gathering of diverse communities also impacted by an increase of hateful rhetoric and action.

This landmark 'Community of Conscience' event at the Lincoln Memorial at 6:15PM, coincides with the opening of the American Jewish Committee's 2019 Global Forum and will serve as a powerful demonstration of pluralism and unity. With AJC's unique positioning as a centrist, non-partisan organization, it will welcome civic leaders, faith leaders, and community partners of all stripes to join in a call for a more respectful America.

Also attending are David Harris, AJC CEO; Dr. Kurt Graham, Director, Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum; Colonel Calvin Hickey (Retired U.S. Air Force, 1970-2000), Veterans for American Ideals; Sindy M. Benavides, CEO, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC); Bill Aiken, President, Interfaith Council of Metropolitan Washington; George H. Lambert, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, Greater Washington Urban League; Jay Kansara Director of Government Relations, Hindu-American Foundation; Anne Golightly, Director of Public Affairs for the Greater Washington, D.C., Area for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS); Endy Zemenides, Executive Director, Hellenic American Leadership Council; Abe Baker-Butler, AJC Leaders for Tomorrow; and Rabbi Angela Buchdahl, Senior Rabbi, Central Synagogue, New York City.

