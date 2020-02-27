Top Rental Markets in the U.S. Industry Reports

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TurboTenant, an all-in-one, free property management tool, releases its next round of industry reports - The Top Rental Markets in the U.S. The reports highlight cities with top rental markets in all 50 states. These reports come on the heels of TurboTenant's Best Places to Buy a Rental Investment Reports, which were launched in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Read TurboTentant Reports: Top Rental Markets in the U.S.

(PRNewsfoto/TurboTenant, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/TurboTenant, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/TurboTenant, Inc.)

"The TurboTenant Industry Reports have proven to provide great value to new and existing landlords," said Sarnen Steinbarth, who is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TurboTenant, "Giving insights on over 200 cities nationwide enables landlords to identify the best places for them to own rental properties which can be one of the hardest parts about property investing."

Two hundred and twenty-six cities from all 50 states are featured in the report. TurboTenant proprietary data was used to determine the top rental markets in each state. Additionally, the company calculated the average number of days on the market, the number of leads a property receives, as well as identifying security deposit trends for each location selected. To provide a holistic view of the market, supplementary data was reported on, including the average rent price, median sale price, and median renter income. Read the full reports here along with the methodology.

"Our leading criteria is the number of days a property stays on the market, and the number of leads a property receives, complemented with rent and sale values, and now security deposit trends, our report formula continues to identify opportunity and reveal valuable insights," said Steinbarth. "We are thrilled to continue to publish the reports on a weekly basis to further help landlords and investors achieve the best ROI on their rental properties."

TurboTenant will continue to publish the Top Rental Market reports weekly starting in March. Custom data and analysis requests are welcome, please contact press@turbotenant.com.

About TurboTenant

TurboTenant helps independent landlords improve the investment performance of their properties by offering them access to online tools, previously only available to large property management companies. More than 200,000 landlords across the U.S. turn to TurboTenant for free, online solutions for landlording. Features offered by TurboTenant include online rental applications, tenant credit and background reports, property listings and marketing, and renters insurance. All of TurboTenant's features empower landlords to manage smarter, faster and more effectively. Sign up at www.turbotenant.com/rental-application.

Contact

Sarah Stinson

TurboTenant

sarahs@turbotenant.com

SOURCE TurboTenant, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.turbotenant.com

