Top Research Firm Recognizes Tredence as a Strong Performer in Customer Analytics

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence, the first of its kind analytics services company that focuses on last mile analytics adoption, announced that Forrester Research, Inc, has featured Tredence as a "Strong Performer" among Customer Analytics Service Providers (CASPs) in Forrester Research's recent report, "The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q2 2019."

Based on Forrester's comprehensive set of 33 evaluation criteria, Tredence scored 4 out of 5 in the Insights to action and Future viability criteria and was among the Top 4 of all the evaluated vendors in the current offering category. Download the report here (access requires purchase or subscription).

In the report, Forrester notes, "About a quarter of Tredence's delivery teams consist of technologists focused on building custom solutions to bridge the gap between insights and action. For clients, these solutions may be mobile apps to get the right insights to decision makers in real time or content optimization solutions using natural language generation for personalization. Internally, its solution focus has yielded the AI Data Cleanser, which takes a lot of the pain out of data preparation using innovative techniques like phonetic entity matching. Tredence was also one of the only providers in this evaluation with real experience using graph analytics to map relationships between customers."

The report also highlighted that Tredence's client references were highly likely to recommend the provider to others. One client, a senior manager of data science and analytics at a large technology company, said of Tredence's work, "Our stakeholders were all blown away and that opened up more doors for us."

Forrester also adds, "Tredence is a good bet for companies seeking custom analytically driven solutions."

"Customer analytics is a key focus area for Tredence. We have invested in innovative accelerators and domain-centric capabilities to deliver business value and reduce time to market," said Shub Bhowmick, CEO of Tredence. He added, "This is the first time we have been featured in Forrester's Customer Analytics Service Providers report and we are pleased to be recognized as a strong performer."

About Tredence

Tredence focuses on last mile delivery of insights into actions by uniting its strengths in business analytics, data science and software engineering. The largest companies across industries are engaging with Tredence and deploying its prediction and optimization solutions at scale – empowering end users to improve decision making. Tredence is helping its clients deliver on the artificial intelligence imperative, in a practical and demystified way. Headquartered at San Jose, California, the company serves clients in U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia and SE Asia. Tredence is doubling in size year over year and has grown exclusively through client referrals. Learn more at www.tredence.com or follow us.

Media Contact:

Sreejith Pallikara

Phone: 91 8061 409 000

Email: sreejith.pallikara@tredence.com

SOURCE Tredence Inc.